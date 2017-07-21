Annual golf tourney returns Aug. 6

KEESEVILLE — It was a hot, sweltering day in June.

Twenty-nine year old Mark Dragoon bought a few rafts and decided to take a ride down the Ausable River with two friends.

When the trio stepped into the river, the water was placid, calm. But as Dragoon rode onward, the water became turbulent — the undercurrent deadly.

Dragoon was raised on Lake Champlain, his father Tom told The Sun, and he was a fantastic swimmer.

But that day, he didn’t have a life vest on.

Dragoon made the riverbank safely, but his friends struggled to follow.

As he tried to grab one of his friends and bring him to safety, Dragoon lost his footing. He fell into the river and was swept away.

“Mark’s neck was broken, trying to save his friend’s life,” Tom Dragoon said.

Mark passed away that day: June 5, 2006 — one day before his 30th birthday.

Over 100 volunteers from the Keeseville Volunteer Fire Department (KVFD) — among a laundry list of other local public safety and law enforcement agencies, volunteers and family members — searched for Mark for 10 days.

“Under the leadership of then-KVFD Chief Lenny Martin, the 10 day search finally ended with the recovery of Mark’s body to be returned to (us) for one last Father’s Day together,” Dragoon said.

Eleven years later, and Mark’s family is teaming up with KVFD to raise money for the fire department’s swift water rescue efforts.

The Mark Dragoon Memorial Golf Tournament is set to be held Sunday, Aug. 6 at the Harmony Golf Course in Port Kent.

“We’re hoping to bring in 56 teams (this year),” Dragoon said.

Two flights will start at 7:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., with a four person scramble format.

A golf ball drop is also planned. Only 800 tickets are available this year, at $5 each, Tom said.

A 50/50 raffle will also be held, along with a Chinese auction, silent auction, lottery trees and more.

To sign up for the tournament, to sponsor a hole on the course, donate items to support the day, or to volunteer to help with the activities, contact KVFD volunteers Dan Costin at 578-4730 or Regina Davis at 593-2552.