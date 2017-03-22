Annual Mineville barbecue on tap

MINEVILLE — The Mineville VFW Post 5802 will hold their annual chicken barbecue on Saturday, March 25 from 1- 3 p.m.

Along with committee members, on hand to greet guests will be John Neggie, John Harvish, John Sweet, Joseph Rodriguez and Jack Waldron, WWII and Korean vets.

Douglas Mauran, Commander of the post, encouraged residents to show their support.

“We want to keep it going for the vets who started it and for all they did for us," he said.

This barbecue is a very important fundraiser for the VFW, Mauran said.

"The preservation of the VFW is something for all veterans."

Pre-sale tickets are $8 per person and can be purchased at Mineville Oil, VFW Lanes, Angela’s Golden Scissors and through Jill Shpur at 942-5250. Tickets are $10 at the door.

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 873-6368
By Appointment Only
345 Cornelia Street
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines