Annual Mineville barbecue on tap

MINEVILLE — The Mineville VFW Post 5802 will hold their annual chicken barbecue on Saturday, March 25 from 1- 3 p.m.

Along with committee members, on hand to greet guests will be John Neggie, John Harvish, John Sweet, Joseph Rodriguez and Jack Waldron, WWII and Korean vets.

Douglas Mauran, Commander of the post, encouraged residents to show their support.

“We want to keep it going for the vets who started it and for all they did for us," he said.

This barbecue is a very important fundraiser for the VFW, Mauran said.

"The preservation of the VFW is something for all veterans."

Pre-sale tickets are $8 per person and can be purchased at Mineville Oil, VFW Lanes, Angela’s Golden Scissors and through Jill Shpur at 942-5250. Tickets are $10 at the door.