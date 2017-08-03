Annual music festival to benefit Fish and Game

Event to be held at club Aug. 4-6

by

ELIZABETHTOWN — For the seventh year, music, food and fun will come to the Fish and Game Club here for a summertime celebration.

“We encourage all to bring their lawn chairs, kick back, relax and see some great music,” said Angie Wallace, an organizer. “We took in about 3,000 people over the course of the weekend last year, so it has become a big fundraising event for the Fish and Game Club along with the Fish Fry in the winter.”

Campgrounds will be available at the Fish and Game Club for $50. Admission for the event is $5 per person with 12 and under free.

Events kick off Friday, Aug. 4 with a performance by StoneRose with Dan Sadowski at 7 p.m.. The following day, the duck race will take place at 10 a.m. Participants will be able to purchase their own rubber racer for $5 and cheer it on to the finish line.

Saturday, Aug. 5, continues with performances by Throw’d Together at 12:30 p.m.; Marking Time with Mark Piper at 4 p.m. and Just Us with Joe Holland at 7:30 p.m.

Throughout the day, other events will include nightly bonfires, fishing, tubing in the Boquet and games.

For more information, contact Wallace at 873-3277.

