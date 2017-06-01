Annual P.O.W.-M.I.A. service on Prospect Mtn. set

× In a show of solidarity for those who never returned from war, Patriot Guard members and Legion Riders join hands at a recent year’s P.O.W./M.I.A. ceremony atop Prospect Mountain. This year’s edition of the service is to be held Sunday June 4 beginning at 1 p.m. Photo by Thom Randall

LAKE GEORGE — With an aura of patriotism, the 48th annual service atop Prospect Mountain to honor U.S. soldiers missing in action and prisoners of war is to be held at 1 p.m. Sunday June 4, and all are invited to participate.

Specifically for this event — which annually draws several hundred veterans, former P.O.W.s and other area citizens — there’s no charge for people to travel up Prospect Mountain Highway to attend.

The Warrensburg High School Marching Band is to play patriotic music at the service, which is annually attended by hundreds of veterans, both from the area and from all over central New York.

Emcee and organizer of the event is Gene Pierce of Warrensburg, regional commander of the American Legion.

Kim, Randy and Gary Ross will be laying a wreath to honor the nation’s prisoners of war.

Kim Ross’ grandfather was a P.O.W., Pierce said this week.

He added that the issue of locating the remains of those missing in action from wars over the last century continues to be a vital mission.

“It’s important for all Americans to remember those soldiers who are still missing and pay respects to those who sacrificed for our country,” he said.

Various patriotic motorcycle groups annually participate in the ceremony., including the American Legion Riders and a regional chapter of the Patriot Guard, which has year after year provided a color guard for the event alongside area American Legion and V.F.W. groups.

This year, the motorcycle group Bikers for Christ is scheduled to participate, and its chaplain will be offering the ceremony’s invocation.

The rain location for the ceremony is the Lake George American Legion Post on state Route 9L northeast of state Route 9.

The Legion will also be holding an informal gathering after the conclusion of the ceremony.