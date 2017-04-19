Annual Woodsmen’s Conclave set

× Expand Photo via Facebook - Paul Smith's Woodsmen Team Spring Meet Woodsmen’s Conclave preparations.

PAUL SMITHS — The 71st annual Spring Meet Woodsmen’s Conclave, the “Super Bowl” of collegiate timbersports, will be held at Paul Smith’s College Friday and Saturday, April 21-22.

Forty teams from 15 colleges and universities will be competing, putting 400 athletes and support staff at the newly built woodsmen’s arena. In 2010, when Paul Smith’s last hosted the event, nearly 1,000 spectators were in attendance.

Saturday’s action will cap off with the STIHL Timbersports Northeast Collegiate Qualifier, just one of five regional competitions leading up to the July 28-30 championship in Milwaukee, Wis.

Paul Smith’s Billy Adams was last year’s collegiate champion.

An 8 a.m. opening ceremony, featuring an opening cut by Paul Smith’s College President Cathy Dove and Provost Nicholas Hunt-Bull, will kick off the competition. Events including team crosscut, team bowsaw, standing block chop, singles and doubles canoeing, and more will follow.

Timbersports competition will resume the same time Saturday and include the axe throw and speed climb events. The STIHL qualifier will begin at 2 p.m., followed by an awards ceremony at 5:30 p.m.

The Paul Smith’s women’s team enters the Spring Meet undefeated, while both the men’s and Jack and Jill teams are coming off of first place finishes at Alfred State earlier this month.

“This year we have three teams that could win each division,” said Jesse Cutting, a senior on the woodsmen’s team. “Our goal is to win all three trophies and get a clean sweep.”

The event is free and open to the public.