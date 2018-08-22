Another Lamy finds place in Warren County government

× Expand Photo courtesy of Emma Lamy Emma Lamy was hired at the end of May as an engineering technician with Warren County DPW. Originally from Albany, Lamy has some strong family connections to the North Country, which helped develop her love for the area and its natural resources.

QUEENSBURY | When Emma Lamy was growing up in Albany, she loved visiting her grandparents in Warrensburg.

She was aware her grandfather, Bill Lamy and his brother, Fred Lamy, had worked for Warren County, but she never imagined one day she would end up working in the Warren County Department of Public Works (DPW) — the same department her grandfather once managed.

Emma was hired at the end of May as an engineering technician with Warren County DPW.

Her father Bill had worked as a civil engineer with Clough Harbour and Associates in Albany before joining the Warrensburg DPW, later becoming superintendent of the Warren County DPW. He retired in 2010.

Emma, who graduated high school in 2014, said she never really made the connection between her grandfather and his position until after she graduated.

Bill served as county sewer administrator beginning in June 1996 and served for three and a half years. Beginning in 2000, he was named director of engineering and deputy DPW superintendent, positions he held for nearly nine years. Lamy became DPW superintendent in September 2006 and served until he retired in July 30, 2010.

In retirement he returned part-time as sewer administrator until October 2014.

Emma’s great-uncle Fred became a deputy sheriff in May 1973 and served about 12 and a half years until he became Warren County Sheriff in 1986. Lamy served as sheriff for over 13 years.

Emma graduated in May from the University of Rhode Island with a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Science and Management. Later that month she was hired as the senior engineering technician with Warren County DPW.

Lamy had worked several summers as an intern at the Darrin Fresh Water Institute (DFWI) in Bolton Landing.

DFWI Site Manager David Diehl said Lamy worked as part of an Asian Clam team working in the field to identify areas of Lake George that are infected with Asian Clams.

According to Diehl, from his discussions with Lamy, she is probably related to other notable people who carried the Lamy name — including Edmund Lamy, an international speed skating champion. From 1908 to 1910 he was the Senior National North American and U.S. Long Track Champion. His son, James Ernest Lamy, was an American bobsledder who competed in the mid-1950s. He won a bronze medal in the four-man event at the 1956 Winter Olympics in Cortina d’Ampezzo.

All of these familial connections might have been the link that tied her to the North Country.

“I’ve been coming to Warrensburg all my life, my grandparents, great-grandparents, and their brothers all lived there, so I have a strong affinity and appreciation for the area,” she said.

Lamy is currently living with her father in Queensbury.

She said in her short time in county government, she’s been learning a lot.

“You learn more with experience than from the things you read. I didn’t know how much I enjoyed traffic engineering before this job.”

LOVE FOR WATER, WARREN COUNTY

When Lamy was looking at colleges she turned to Rhode Island, where she had other family members.

“I wanted to get out of New York for college, and I wanted to see what it was like to live by the ocean,” she said.

Lamy said her major kept her connected to both the soil and the natural water resources of the North Country. Environmental Science and Management offered a lot of knowledge related to soil and water quality.

Working with DFWI on Lake George, she said, helped develop a connection to the Lake George — something she never saw as a kid, but which she came to love.

“Since I started working on Lake George, I feel the same intense appreciation for it now as the first day I saw it. It takes breath my away, and I want to make sure still there in the future,” Lamy said.

Lamy never thought this love of the North Country and Lake George, and a degree in Environmental Science, would lead to position in county government, particularly with county DPW. However, the job requirements asked for a four-year degree in Environmental Science. Her predecessor had the same degree.

Lamy said it feels good to have the opportunity to work for Warren County and follow in the family’s footstep, as well as to be a public servant.

“The thing about our family is we have such an appreciation for this area, and we care about the people here. It feels good to be working for the people,” she said.