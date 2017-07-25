Anti-APA sign in Warrensburg comes down

× Expand Photo provided The iconic sign adorning the Warrensburg home of Ted Galusha, a disability rights advocate, has been removed and will become a part of the Adirondack Experience’s permanent collection.

WARRENSBURG — For years, southbound travelers on Route 9 were greeted by a sign highlighting one of the Adirondack Park’s most divisive schisms:

Public access to state-owned lands.

The 9.5-by-9.5 square foot plywood sign adorning the tidy two-story home depicted the words “Adirondack Park Agency” with a red slash through them.

The iconic landmark was removed on Friday and added to the Adirondack Experience’s permanent collection.

Homeowner Ted Galusha said the sign was deteriorating and precluding him from making some long-planned repairs on his home.

“It was starting to fall apart,” Galusha said. “I was going to take it down and trash it.”

But opportunity came knocking when the Adirondack Experience reached out to him to see if he’d be willing to donate the item for their “Life in the Adirondacks” exhibition.

That exhibition, said Chief Curator Laura Rice, “brings to life to variety of opinions for what Park is versus visions of how it should be managed.”

The anti-state perspective, Rice said, is “a point of view that is not well represented.”

Galusha erected the sign in August 2005 to protest what he interpreted as flaws in how the state agency, along with the state Department of Environmental Conservation, granted disabled visitors access to state land.

The subsequent series of legal decisions acted as a catalyst for reforms on how the state facilitates that access.

The avid outdoorsman had a lifelong love for a campground along the Hudson River in Lake Luzerne.

But in the 1990s, the state closed many of the campsites in the Buttermilk area, according to the Foundation for Land and Liberty.

Galusha, who utilizes a wheelchair, challenged the closures, and was frequently ticketed for improper access.

Protests gained momentum, and Galusha brought a case against DEC in federal court under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Galusha was awarded a federal court injunction in 1998. The directive required the state to provide access to persons with disabilities, and immediately opened campsites, roads and trails.

But the DEC ultimately closed most of the Buttermilk sites, some 100 in all, and moved access points further into the woods, making it more difficult for visitors to access them, according to Galusha.