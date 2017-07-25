Anti-APA sign in Warrensburg comes down

Photo provided
The iconic sign adorning the Warrensburg home of Ted Galusha, a disability rights advocate, has been removed and will become a part of the Adirondack Experience’s permanent collection.
WARRENSBURG — For years, southbound travelers on Route 9 were greeted by a sign highlighting one of the Adirondack Park’s most divisive schisms:
Public access to state-owned lands.
The 9.5-by-9.5 square foot plywood sign adorning the tidy two-story home depicted the words “Adirondack Park Agency” with a red slash through them.
The iconic landmark was removed on Friday and added to the Adirondack Experience’s permanent collection.
Homeowner Ted Galusha said the sign was deteriorating and precluding him from making some long-planned repairs on his home.
“It was starting to fall apart,” Galusha said. “I was going to take it down and trash it.”
But opportunity came knocking when the Adirondack Experience reached out to him to see if he’d be willing to donate the item for their “Life in the Adirondacks” exhibition.
That exhibition, said Chief Curator Laura Rice, “brings to life to variety of opinions for what Park is versus visions of how it should be managed.”
The anti-state perspective, Rice said, is “a point of view that is not well represented.”
Galusha erected the sign in August 2005 to protest what he interpreted as flaws in how the state agency, along with the state Department of Environmental Conservation, granted disabled visitors access to state land.
The subsequent series of legal decisions acted as a catalyst for reforms on how the state facilitates that access.
The avid outdoorsman had a lifelong love for a campground along the Hudson River in Lake Luzerne.
But in the 1990s, the state closed many of the campsites in the Buttermilk area, according to the Foundation for Land and Liberty.
Galusha, who utilizes a wheelchair, challenged the closures, and was frequently ticketed for improper access.
Protests gained momentum, and Galusha brought a case against DEC in federal court under the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Galusha was awarded a federal court injunction in 1998. The directive required the state to provide access to persons with disabilities, and immediately opened campsites, roads and trails.
But the DEC ultimately closed most of the Buttermilk sites, some 100 in all, and moved access points further into the woods, making it more difficult for visitors to access them, according to Galusha.
The state agency subsequently developed the CP-3 policy that required the disabled to obtain a permit for access, a policy that continues to be debated today, and one that is at the center of the debate for how Boreas Ponds should be classified.
Galusha, who has called CP-3 “meaningless,” said the sign’s removal does not indicate his views towards the state have softened over time.
“This is the only place in the United States where we have an extra layer of zoning,” he said in an interview. “(State agencies) are all controlled by the money and special interests and it screws the local people.”
The sign was removed in two parts on Friday with no incident.
The museum plans minor touch-up work — including the possible elimination of “organisms” on the back — before its inclusion in the exhibit.
At the bottom was a plug for a website for the Property Rights Foundation of America, a Stony Creek-based organization.
President Carol LaGrasse said the organization disagreed with the removal.
“I was extremely angry and upset about that,” LaGrasse said. “I told (Galusha) it was the wrong thing to do.”
However, she admitted the sign had never led to a phone call or email inquiry.
“But a lot of people told me they were happy to see it,” LaGrasse said.
Perhaps its prominent presence in the museum, located in Blue Mountain Lake, will stimulate more interest — especially considering people can stop and examine the sign instead of driving by, she pondered.
The mission of the Property Rights Foundation of America continues, and LaGrasse resents the symbolic implications of the sign’s transfer to a historical exhibit.
“We ain’t dead, we aren’t a part of history.”
The Adirondack Park Agency did not return an email seeking comment.