Antiques, clothing shop opens

× Expand Photo by Lohr McKinstry Hidden Treasures in Ticonderoga will have its grand opening on May 4.

TICONDEROGA — The grand opening for Hidden Treasures in Ticonderoga is set for Thursday, May 4 at 4 p.m.

The Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce will host the ribbon cutting for the new business — all are invited to attend, and complimentary refreshments will be served.

“Everyone is invited to celebrate with Hidden Treasures on Montcalm Street and welcome them to the business community,” Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Matthew Courtright said.

Hidden Treasures is located at 79 Montcalm St. in downtown Ticonderoga; offering antiques, new clothing, shoes, camping gear, locally-made furniture and much more.

Current hours of operation are Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To stay up to date with Hidden Treasures, visit their Facebook page.

For more information on the opening, call the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce at 585-6619 or contact chamberinfo@ticonderogany.com.

Eric Robinson of Hague opened Hidden Treasures in the building that once housed a drugstore, cell phone outlet and boutique.

Robinson said he wants his store to bring some added life to the downtown.

“We have a little bit of everything anyone would want,” Robinson said. “I’ve been an antiques collector for years. A lot of stuff I’ve collected through the years.”