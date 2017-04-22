Antiques, clothing shop opens

Hidden Treasures of Ticonderoga is ready for its official grand opening

by

TICONDEROGA — The grand opening for Hidden Treasures in Ticonderoga is set for Thursday, May 4 at 4 p.m. 

The Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce will host the ribbon cutting for the new business — all are invited to attend, and complimentary refreshments will be served.

“Everyone is invited to celebrate with Hidden Treasures on Montcalm Street and welcome them to the business community,” Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Matthew Courtright said.

Hidden Treasures is located at 79 Montcalm St. in downtown Ticonderoga; offering antiques, new clothing, shoes, camping gear, locally-made furniture and much more.

Current hours of operation are Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

To stay up to date with Hidden Treasures, visit their Facebook page.

For more information on the opening, call the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce at 585-6619 or contact chamberinfo@ticonderogany.com.

Eric Robinson of Hague opened Hidden Treasures in the building that once housed a drugstore, cell phone outlet and boutique.

Robinson said he wants his store to bring some added life to the downtown.

“We have a little bit of everything anyone would want,” Robinson said. “I’ve been an antiques collector for years. A lot of stuff I’ve collected through the years.”

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 873-6368
By Appointment Only
345 Cornelia Street
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines