Antiques, horses subject of North Country SPCA fundraiser

ELIZABETHTOWN — Work is currently underway on an “Antique Everything and Horse Show” fundraiser at the Essex County Fairgrounds in Westport.

All proceeds will benefit the North Country SPCA.

The fundraiser is set for Saturday, June 3 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, June 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Attendees will have the opportunity to view antique tractors, cars, trucks, snowmobiles, engines and more. Additional attractions include antiques for sale, horse show competitions, tractor games, a Power Wheels demolition derby for kids, RC racing, crafts, food and more.

Weather permitting, there will be rescue animals to visit at a North Country SPCA information table between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on both days.

Admission is $3 at the fairgrounds entrance. Tickets cannot be purchased in advance. For more information, contact Becky Hance at 586-2246.