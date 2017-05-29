Antiques, horses subject of North Country SPCA fundraiser

ELIZABETHTOWN — Work is currently underway on an “Antique Everything and Horse Show” fundraiser at the Essex County Fairgrounds in Westport.

All proceeds will benefit the North Country SPCA.

The fundraiser is set for Saturday, June 3 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, June 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

Attendees will have the opportunity to view antique tractors, cars, trucks, snowmobiles, engines and more. Additional attractions include antiques for sale, horse show competitions, tractor games, a Power Wheels demolition derby for kids, RC racing, crafts, food and more. 

Weather permitting, there will be rescue animals to visit at a North Country SPCA information table between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on both days.

Admission is $3 at the fairgrounds entrance. Tickets cannot be purchased in advance. For more information, contact Becky Hance at 586-2246.

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office ( June 1 )

Ph. (518) 561-9680
178 Broad Street
Suite 10
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines