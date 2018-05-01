Anzac Day service remembers hiker, draws awareness to PTSD

× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Members of the Australian Army based out of the Washington, D.C. Embassy post their colors in Saranac Lake as part of the fifth annual Anzac Day ceremony to honor the Australian Memorial Day and bring awareness to post traumatic stress disorder services and needs.

SARANAC LAKE | For the fifth year, the memory of Paul McKay brought the local community together to reflect and show their appreciation to those veterans still searching for help.

Saranac Lake Mayor Clyde Rabideau led the community in the fifth annual Anzac Day Ceremony at the World War I Memorial in the village, honoring the life of McKay, an Australian military veteran whose battle with post traumatic stress disorder led to his suicide in early 2014.

Anzac Day is the Australian Day of Remembrance, also observed in New Zealand.

Saranac Lake first held their ceremony in 2014 as a way to honor McKay and all Australians in service, as well as bring the need for PTSD services and care to the forefront.

“We honor him because he was a brilliant soldier who fought side-by-side with Americans in Afghanistan,” said Col. Mike Derrick (Ret.) in the keynote address. “We honor him because his nation is one of our closest allies, one that is always there for our country when we ask for help. And we honor him because when he could not escape the damage and destruction of war, he chose to make Saranac Lake, in the heart of our Adirondack Mountains, his last destination.”

Derrick said attendees should make it their mission to help veterans get through troubling times.

“Paul would want his legacy to be about helping others who suffered as he did,” Derrick said. “Make it your mission to reach out to veterans in a real and human way to let them know you care about them.”

Major Ben Williams of the Australian Army added a plea for help for those affected by the scars of war.

“While the character of war continues to change, the nature of war will always stay the same,” Williams said. “Exposure to extreme violence will continue and we all need to be prepared to help.”

Tameka Patch, an Australian native playing soccer at North Country Community College, remembered the times she would march in the morning parades at home to pay tribute on Anzac Day.

“Being here and celebrating Anzac Day has made me feel as close to home as I have since I’ve been here,” Patch said. “It makes me proud to be an Australian on this day.”