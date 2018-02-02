APA approves Boreas Ponds classification

× Expand The debate over how to classify Boreas Ponds generated widespread public discussion. RAY BROOK | The Adirondack Park Agency formally approved the classification of the Boreas Ponds Tract on Friday, creating the largest Wilderness area in the northeastern United States. More than 11,000 acres will be added to the High Peaks Wilderness Area, and some 9,000 as Wild Forest, a less restrictive category that will allow motorized uses on select areas. The APA voted 8 to 1 to classify the 20,578-acre parcel as Alternative 2B, a plan largely viewed as a compromise solution that splits the parcel between Wilderness and Wilderness, with a protective cocoon shielding the namesake ponds at the center of the parcels. Chad Dawson cast the lone no vote, and board member John Ernst recused himself. The proposal now heads to the state Department of Environmental Conservation, who will craft a Unit Management Plan to determine precisely how the lands often referred to as a “crown jewel” can be utilized recreationally. ‘LEAP OF FAITH’ “I think it’s a good compromise, and a good fit for all,” said board member Daniel Wilt. The public hearing period garnered 11,266 public comments. “People raised their voices and we listened,” said board member Lynne Mahoney. × Expand Photo provided The Adirondack Park's leading environmental groups and local government officials supported the Adirondack Park Agency's decision to classify the 20,530-acre Boreas Ponds tract as a mix of Wilderness and Wild Forest. Alternative 2B is “very thoughtful and balanced proposal,” she said, that provides a combination of environmental protections on the northern end paired with recreational access in the southern Vanderwhacker Wild Forest, a measure that satisfies local government officials who have lobbied for an economic lifeline to their communities. But many of those uses can be addressed in the UMP, she said. “Sometimes you need to take a leap of faith.” Board member Art Lussi said he feels better at the conclusion of the process than when the APA classified the Essex Chain of Lakes. Lussi admitted the decision was divisive, citing the existing infrastructure on the parcel, a flashpoint during the debate between local government officials and sportsmen who lobbied for more access and environmental groups who called for more stringent safeguards. “What helped me come to my conclusion is there are two concrete dams as part of this project,” he said. “There’s sand and gravel pits promised to be used. There has been aggressive use of 56 miles of old logging roads for an extended period of time.”

APA Chairman Sherman Craig also voted yes — “This is the right decision for the people in the Park,” he said — as did Bob Stegemann, Bradley Austin, William Thomas and Karen Feldman. Environmental groups have argued in the past that the governor’s office may have steered the proceedings, including at a panel decision last February in Schroon Lake. Feldman appeared to allude to those criticisms in her comments. If so many groups weren’t lobbying the governor, maybe he wouldn’t be looking over their shoulder all the time, she said. “He’s involved because we demanded his involvement,” Feldman said. Alternative 2B isn’t perfect, she admitted. “I have trust in the DEC they will get this right in the UMP,” she said. LONE DISSENT Chad Dawson cast the lone vote against the classification. Wilderness gives people hope, he said, and a sense of renewal and healing. Perhaps those mechanisms aren’t well understood, he said. But people believe in nature’s spiritual power. “I’m representing people who need hope. And in this world, do we not need hope?” Dawson said. A grassroots advocacy group called Adirondack Wilderness Advocates sprouted in the wake of the purchase of the parcel by the state from the Nature Conservancy in 2016 for $14.5 million. Its members called for a full Wilderness protection, and presented evidence that the majority of public comments espoused those sentiments. “There are over 54,000 square miles of land in the state of New York — they’re asking for a few more acres,” Dawson said, noting he wasn’t addressing any particular group of advocates. “They’re asking for something and I must be their voice.” × Expand Photo via Twitter The vote on Friday capped off a two-day agenda. The agency on Thursday engaged in a marathon five-hour meeting summarizing the ecological makeup of the parcel and detailing existing infrastructure. The APA also approved classifications for 99 other parcels on Friday, including MacIntyre East and West and the Casey Brook Tract. UMP SLATED FOR SPRING The classification now heads to the governor for his signature. “I think it’s a great compromise,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo told reporters on Wednesday. “I applauded (DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos) on it.”