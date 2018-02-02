APA approves Boreas Ponds classification

The debate over how to classify Boreas Ponds generated widespread public discussion.
RAY BROOK | The Adirondack Park Agency formally approved the classification of the Boreas Ponds Tract on Friday, creating the largest Wilderness area in the northeastern United States.
More than 11,000 acres will be added to the High Peaks Wilderness Area, and some 9,000 as Wild Forest, a less restrictive category that will allow motorized uses on select areas.
The APA voted 8 to 1 to classify the 20,578-acre parcel as Alternative 2B, a plan largely viewed as a compromise solution that splits the parcel between Wilderness and Wilderness, with a protective cocoon shielding the namesake ponds at the center of the parcels.
Chad Dawson cast the lone no vote, and board member John Ernst recused himself.
The proposal now heads to the state Department of Environmental Conservation, who will craft a Unit Management Plan to determine precisely how the lands often referred to as a “crown jewel” can be utilized recreationally.
‘LEAP OF FAITH’
“I think it’s a good compromise, and a good fit for all,” said board member Daniel Wilt.
The public hearing period garnered 11,266 public comments.
“People raised their voices and we listened,” said board member Lynne Mahoney.
The Adirondack Park's leading environmental groups and local government officials supported the Adirondack Park Agency's decision to classify the 20,530-acre Boreas Ponds tract as a mix of Wilderness and Wild Forest.
Alternative 2B is “very thoughtful and balanced proposal,” she said, that provides a combination of environmental protections on the northern end paired with recreational access in the southern Vanderwhacker Wild Forest, a measure that satisfies local government officials who have lobbied for an economic lifeline to their communities.
But many of those uses can be addressed in the UMP, she said.
“Sometimes you need to take a leap of faith.”
Board member Art Lussi said he feels better at the conclusion of the process than when the APA classified the Essex Chain of Lakes.
Lussi admitted the decision was divisive, citing the existing infrastructure on the parcel, a flashpoint during the debate between local government officials and sportsmen who lobbied for more access and environmental groups who called for more stringent safeguards.
“What helped me come to my conclusion is there are two concrete dams as part of this project,” he said. “There’s sand and gravel pits promised to be used. There has been aggressive use of 56 miles of old logging roads for an extended period of time.”
APA Chairman Sherman Craig also voted yes — “This is the right decision for the people in the Park,” he said — as did Bob Stegemann, Bradley Austin, William Thomas and Karen Feldman.
Environmental groups have argued in the past that the governor’s office may have steered the proceedings, including at a panel decision last February in Schroon Lake.
Feldman appeared to allude to those criticisms in her comments.
If so many groups weren’t lobbying the governor, maybe he wouldn’t be looking over their shoulder all the time, she said.
“He’s involved because we demanded his involvement,” Feldman said.
Alternative 2B isn’t perfect, she admitted.
“I have trust in the DEC they will get this right in the UMP,” she said.
LONE DISSENT
Chad Dawson cast the lone vote against the classification.
Wilderness gives people hope, he said, and a sense of renewal and healing.
Perhaps those mechanisms aren’t well understood, he said. But people believe in nature’s spiritual power.
“I’m representing people who need hope. And in this world, do we not need hope?” Dawson said.
A grassroots advocacy group called Adirondack Wilderness Advocates sprouted in the wake of the purchase of the parcel by the state from the Nature Conservancy in 2016 for $14.5 million.
Its members called for a full Wilderness protection, and presented evidence that the majority of public comments espoused those sentiments.
“There are over 54,000 square miles of land in the state of New York — they’re asking for a few more acres,” Dawson said, noting he wasn’t addressing any particular group of advocates. “They’re asking for something and I must be their voice.”
The vote on Friday capped off a two-day agenda. The agency on Thursday engaged in a marathon five-hour meeting summarizing the ecological makeup of the parcel and detailing existing infrastructure.
The APA also approved classifications for 99 other parcels on Friday, including MacIntyre East and West and the Casey Brook Tract.
UMP SLATED FOR SPRING
The classification now heads to the governor for his signature.
“I think it’s a great compromise,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo told reporters on Wednesday. “I applauded (DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos) on it.”
Cuomo issued a statement on Friday praising the classification for what he called a "landmark expansion" to a national treasure, and said he looks forward to signing the classification in the "coming weeks."
The decision, he said, "strikes the right balance between preservation and access, and I commend the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and The Nature Conservancy for their efforts to protect this critical area."
"The classification allows for multiple access points and recreational opportunities while preserving the unparalleled natural resources of the Park, something for which local governments and advocates can be proud," Cuomo said.
Pete DeMola
“I think it’s a great compromise,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said of the classification plan for Boreas Ponds approved by the Adirondack Park Agency on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018. Cuomo is pictured here with state Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos.
Seggos anticipates significant public input during the UMP process, which he flagged as beginning sometime this spring.
“We want it to move along quickly so that hopefully we can break ground on some of the amenities this year,” Seggos told The Sun on Wednesday. “Ideally if we can launch the UMP, and at least get it out to the public in the spring, summer gives us the chance to take significant public comment, work with all of the various stakeholder groups and put together a solid proposal so that work can start this year.”
The site is now accessible by an interim DEC plan.
The Wilderness classification of the ponds themselves likely precludes electric boat usage, but paddlers, canoes and kayaks could possibly be used depending on the exact plan.
“One of my concerns that we will address is the possibility of invasive species,” Seggos said. “In the Adirondacks when you have a pond like Boreas Pond where it is largely pristine in some respects in terms of its exposure to invasives. We want to ensure that when the crowds start coming up there, the boats are clean.”
One idea is the installation of a small boat-washing station at the upcoming Gateway to the Adirondacks at North Hudson campgrounds to combat invasive species that may be transported up Gulf Brook Road, a measure echoed by Feldman during her comments.
Seggos hailed Alternative 2B as a balance, and said the public hearing process supplied “enormously important information.”
The viewpoints of critics will be weighed during the UMP process, he said.
“The governor since he took office has espoused this concept of balance in the Adirondacks, protecting the most special places — the wild lands — but also giving our hamlets and towns a chance to realize some economic benefit the lands we’re setting aside,” Seggos said. “So since Day 1, that’s been the philosophy at DEC and APA is to find that balance.”