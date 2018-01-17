APA approves permit for Frontier Town campground

File photo
The Adirondack Park Agency has approved the permit for the campground component of the Gateway to the Adirondacks at North Hudson project.
RAY BROOK | Adirondack Park Agency commissioners on Thursday unanimously approved the permit for the 91-acre Gateway to the Adirondacks at North Hudson project.
Early construction preparation work on the campgrounds, equestrian and day use will likely begin next month.
North Hudson Supervisor Ron Moore said the development was exciting after so much work from various agencies over a long period.
Moore said the project — which will eventually be joined by private investment alongside community connector snowmobile trials and recreation access at the nearby Boreas Ponds — will boost the regional economy, creating jobs in the process.
“I thank Gov. Andrew Cuomo, DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos and his staff, the Open Space Institute and many others who have worked so hard to make this project a reality,” Moore said.
$13 MILLION EFFORT
The project was presented at January’s APA meeting with extensive land-use review maps indicating a layout design incorporating 45 camping tent sites; 13 recreational vehicle sites with dumping station and electrical hook-ups; 33 campsites and attendant horse stalls for equestrian camping and a day-use area with pavilion, playground, picnic tables and grills.
The $13 million project is situated on town and county property just south of what once was Frontier Town, a western theme park that drew big summer crowds to North Hudson between 1952 and 1999.
Bounded on the west by the Schroon River, the land is owned by Essex County and the Town of North Hudson along Frontier Town Road.
Land-use sections of the planned campground are classified variously Hamlet, and Moderate Intensity Use, with most of the project’s core in Rural Use.
Campsite design along the river was subject to Wild and Scenic Rivers System Act regulation with setbacks from 50 feet to 150 feet, according to classification.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has established easement agreements to staff and operate the new camping area, including maintenance of five on-site wastewater treatment systems.
OPEN FROM MAY TO OCTOBER
Day-use picnic areas, RV sites, tent sites and equestrian camping sites with stalls would be seasonal, said APA staff planner Ariel Lynch, and will be open from mid-May to mid-October, annually.
DEC would staff the ticket booth at the front entrance: a gated entryway with a rustic sign using the historic Frontier Town logo.
One trailhead parking area large enough for snowmobile trailers would remain open year round, off Frontier Town Road, Lynch said.
Paddlers on the Schroon River would not be able to see the low-profile out buildings or tent sites aligned near the river.
Multi-use hiking and horse riding trails that wind through and around the property are still in planning stages, Lynch said.
REVIEW NEEDED BEFORE CONSTRUCTION
Conditions in the APA permit require agency staff review before trail construction or the addition of any waterfront dock or boat house structures.
Commissioners asked Lynch how campers would gain waterfront access, since most tent sites are set back from a steep, 15-foot riverbank.
Lynch said the day use area on the northern end of the campground contains an opening and an expectation that people may walk down to the river that way.
The path to the water is already there, she said, part of a trail system created by the Town of North Hudson.
“DEC would like to connect over to the Palmer Pond area, I don’t have the details yet,” Lynch said.
Commissioners questioned, at first, the efficacy of approving the Frontier Town campground permit without trails plotted on maps, but finally agreed to move forward with conditions in place.
Lynch indicated a roughly drawn circumferential trail and routes of existing interior trails that would likely become part of the system.
She referenced Permit Condition 7 which states: “Prior to any grading, clearing, cutting, or other earth disturbance associated with trail construction, written authorization shall be obtained from the (APA) for final trail locations and designs.”
APA Chairman Sherman Craig said the campground engineering, design and planning “has been a herculean effort of this agency, DEC and developers at C.T. Male Associates ... I wonder if we could agree to move forward today, but have that report come back to us as to how trails are going to be laid out?”
APA Executive Director Terry Martino said staff would prepare an informational presentation on final trail systems for presentation in the future.
According to the APA permit, DEC “expects construction of the campground to last for 64 weeks, with 20 full-time workers employed.”
Once open, the permit says, DEC “expects to employ two full-time employees year-round, four additional full-time employees for 40 weeks each year, and seven part-time employees for 30 weeks each year.”
Construction will result in “a total of 27.3 acres of ground disturbance (with) 11.2 acres of new impervious surfaces, including the roofs of buildings and paved areas.”
The state allocated $13 million in the current fiscal year’s budget for the project.
Responses to the RFP for private development on the northern end of the Gateway are currently under review by Empire State Development.