APA approves permit for Frontier Town campground

The Adirondack Park Agency has approved the permit for the campground component of the Gateway to the Adirondacks at North Hudson project.

RAY BROOK | Adirondack Park Agency commissioners on Thursday unanimously approved the permit for the 91-acre Gateway to the Adirondacks at North Hudson project.

Early construction preparation work on the campgrounds, equestrian and day use will likely begin next month.

North Hudson Supervisor Ron Moore said the development was exciting after so much work from various agencies over a long period.

Moore said the project — which will eventually be joined by private investment alongside community connector snowmobile trials and recreation access at the nearby Boreas Ponds — will boost the regional economy, creating jobs in the process.

“I thank Gov. Andrew Cuomo, DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos and his staff, the Open Space Institute and many others who have worked so hard to make this project a reality,” Moore said.

$13 MILLION EFFORT

The project was presented at January’s APA meeting with extensive land-use review maps indicating a layout design incorporating 45 camping tent sites; 13 recreational vehicle sites with dumping station and electrical hook-ups; 33 campsites and attendant horse stalls for equestrian camping and a day-use area with pavilion, playground, picnic tables and grills.

The $13 million project is situated on town and county property just south of what once was Frontier Town, a western theme park that drew big summer crowds to North Hudson between 1952 and 1999.

Bounded on the west by the Schroon River, the land is owned by Essex County and the Town of North Hudson along Frontier Town Road.

Land-use sections of the planned campground are classified variously Hamlet, and Moderate Intensity Use, with most of the project’s core in Rural Use.

Campsite design along the river was subject to Wild and Scenic Rivers System Act regulation with setbacks from 50 feet to 150 feet, according to classification.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has established easement agreements to staff and operate the new camping area, including maintenance of five on-site wastewater treatment systems.

OPEN FROM MAY TO OCTOBER

Day-use picnic areas, RV sites, tent sites and equestrian camping sites with stalls would be seasonal, said APA staff planner Ariel Lynch, and will be open from mid-May to mid-October, annually.