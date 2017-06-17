APA approves zoning for portable sawmill in Newcomb

NEWCOMB — A new zoning definition for “portable sawmill” in the Town of Newcomb earned approval from Adirondack Park Agency commissioners at their monthly meetings last week.

The definition was submitted as an amendment to the town’s Zoning and Site Plan Review local law, along with a definition for permitting “Tourist Accommodations” in Newcomb’s “Land Conservation” (LC) zone, which is zoned by APA as Resource Management.

Both new zoning definitions in Newcomb are subject to Site Plan Review by town officials.

According to APA documents, “Tourist Accommodation” zoning might trigger APA review if any Class A regulation were impacted, such as wetlands or waterway setbacks, height additions over 40-feet or for building expansion more than 25 percent.

Newcomb passed its resolution to amend the zoning law on May 23.

The town defined “portable sawmill” as a “motorized machine tool run by a gasoline motor, diesel motor, electric motor or chainsaw and (that) is capable of being carried or moved about, and used by individuals, tradesmen or professionals in producing limited volumes of boards cut from logs for personal use or profit.”

The new zoning law prevents portable sawmill operation within 100 feet of any neighboring residential structure.

And it sets hours of portable sawmill operation from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Newcomb’s zoning amendment says that any portable sawmill used on any one property for 31 or more days “within any consecutive 12-month period shall require a land-use and development permit.”

APA staff planner Robyn Burgess outlined Newcomb’s proposed land-use changes to APA commissioners last Thursday.

She said defining “Portable Sawmill” points to a temporary use, which fits under the APA Act umbrella of “accessory uses.”

“If it’s a longer term use, then it requires a land-use and development permit,” she explained.

With the definition of “Tourist Accommodation,” Newcomb zoning includes uses such as a boarding house, lodging house and Bed and Breakfast operations that might exist in a private residence.

Tourist Accommodations in Newcomb were previously allowed in Hamlet areas.

They would now be permissible on Resource Management lands zoned LC in Newcomb.

“Newcomb has decided that in their LC district, it’s appropriate to allow tourist accommodation,” Burgess said.

APA staff found the amendment “consistent with APA compatible use lists” to reflect needs and conditions of the local government.

“Is anyone on your staff uncomfortable with that change?” asked APA Lead Counsel Jim Townsend.

“No,” Burgess answered.

APA Commissioner, Arthur Lussi, who is on the Local Government Services Committee, commended land-use planners is Newcomb

“This is staying with that movement of using regular homes as accommodations. Good for Newcomb for being — I’m not going to say ahead of the curve — with the curve,” Lussi said.

The Local Government Services Committee approved the town’s zoning amendment without dissent last Thursday.

It was approved by the full APA board on Friday.

New zoning laws in Newcomb take effect after the paperwork is duly filed with the state Secretary of State.