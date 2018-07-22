APA Chairman Sherman Craig retires

RAY BROOK | Adirondack Park Agency Chairman Sherman Craig announced his retirement at the July meeting last Thursday.

He was appointed to the chair as Leilani Ulrich retired in 2016.

A former teacher from St. Lawrence County, Craig was an organizational member of the Adirondack Common Ground Alliance.

“When I accepted my appointment, it was my goal to build upon the work of my predecessors,” said Craig.

“I committed to working to leave this magnificent place wilder at its core and with more vibrant communities tightly connected to the Forest Preserve. Today, with the help of so many, I believe we continue to advance this challenging mission.”

Sherman’s legacy marked statewide approval of Proposition 3 last November, establishing the Health and Safety Land Account. The amendment created a 250-acre state forest land bank for Adirondack municipalities to use in exchange for public safety and utility access on Forest Preserve.

With some towns formed with 80 percent or more state-owned land, expansion of roads, water systems or broadband infrastructure, for example, has been hamstrung at times by lack of town or private property to swap as required by Adirondack land-use regulation.

APA Executive Director Terry Martino said Craig’s leadership was also critical to the complex Boreas Ponds Tract land-use classification process.

“His efforts to revise our review processes identified opportunities to eliminate redundancy and effectively incorporate best management practices,” Martino said.

“Our ability to work together bodes well for the future of the Adirondack Park,” Craig said. “We are forever united in this grand endeavor to bestow the Adirondack Park to future generations unspoiled and with opportunity for growth.”

APA Commissioner Karen Feldman will serve as acting chairwoman.

Currently chair of the State Lands Committee, Feldman was appointed to the APA board by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2013.

At Adirondack Council headquarters, Executive Director William C. Janeway thanked Craig for his service.

“Sherm will be remembered for his faithful efforts on behalf of the communities of the park.”

Janeway said the council looks forward to working with Feldman.

“She would be the first non-resident of the Adirondack Park to serve as APA chair since the agency was created more than 45 years ago,” Janeway said.