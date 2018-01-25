APA offers compromise solution for Boreas Ponds Tract

× Expand File photo Environmental groups and local government officials have announced their support for a proposal by the Adirondack Park Agency to classify the 20,530-acre Boreas Ponds tract as a mix of Wilderness and Wild Forest. RAY BROOK | The Adirondack Park Agency will officially make a classification decision on the Boreas Ponds Tract next week. “The full agency will convene to vote on a resolution for the Boreas Ponds Tract,” said the APA in a statement on Thursday. The vote is expected on Feb. 2. ALTERNATIVE 2B The alternative plan known as “Alternative 2B” revealed Thursday by the Nature Conservancy is being billed as a compromise solution. The plan divides the parcel nearly in two between Wild Forest, which allows more recreational uses on the parcel, and Wilderness, the most restrictive category. “Staff believe that Alternative 2B provides the strongest possible resource protection for the most sensitive and remote portions of the Boreas Ponds Tract, including the Boreas Ponds and other waterbodies, high value wetlands and areas with highly erodible soils,” wrote Executive Director Terry Martino in a memo to APA staff on Thursday. × Expand The plan calls for 9,118 acres to be classified as Wild Forest, including Ragged Mountain and a stretch of the Boreas River. The proposal will also create new opportunities for roadside camping along Gulf Brook Road, “reasonable access for people to walk to Boreas Ponds, easy access for hunting and potential for new mountain bike trails,” according to materials provided by the Nature Conservancy. Those lands will be included in the Vanderwhacker Mountain Wild Forest Area. The 11,412 acres proposed for Wilderness, including Boreas Ponds, Moose Mountain and White Lily Pond, represent the most remote portions and will be added to the adjacent High Peaks Wilderness Area (HPWA). If Alternative 2B is passed in its current form, the Gulf Brook Road will serve as a delineation point between Wilderness and Wild Forest, and the Primitive Corridor designation will allow for dam maintenance. LONG-AWAITED DECISION Stakeholders viewed the proposal largely as a compromise. “Everybody bought into it and agrees it’s a fair compromise,” North Hudson Supervisor Ron Moore told The Sun. “It’s something we can live with, the environmental groups can live with, and we can move onto the (Unit Management Plan) process.” Moore said he looks forwards to learning more specifics next week.

If the APA approves the proposal, the state Department of Environmental Conservation will begin the UMP process, which will govern precisely how the land can be utilized. Moore said he hopes for snowmobiling routes along existing infrastructure up Gulf Brook Road towards Four Corners and onto Newcomb. “Hopefully snowmobiling and biking — and horseback riding — will be able to take place,” Moore said. The extent to how much of Gulf Brook Road should be kept open became a flashpoint during the public hearing process. The road is barricaded at three miles under the DEC’s interim access plan. Moore expects to see a parking lot “proximate to (Boreas Pond).” “We’re looking for motorized access quite a bit closer to that area,” he said. The Adirondack Council led a coalition of groups calling for an expanded Wilderness area to include the ponds and the surrounding wetlands. “There’s a lot here to take a look at,” said John Sheehan, a spokesman. “Generally speaking, the overall classification looks close to what we asked for.” Like Moore, the Adirondack Council is still poring through the details. But the region’s leading environmental group continues to harbor concerns that motorized traffic will make the area vulnerable to invasive species. “Management of the corridor is something we’ll be concerned about as the agency moves forward,” Sheehan said. “Motorized access to the ponds would be problematic.” Sheehan believes motorized boats will be not permitted on the waters. “Our understanding is no,” Sheehan told The Sun. Numerous other groups applauded the decision, including the Adirondack Land Trust, Open Space Institute, the Adirondack Mountain Club and Protect the Adirondacks. 'A GREAT DAY' “The classification of the Boreas Ponds as Wilderness and the expansion of High Peaks Wilderness Area marks a great day for the Forest Preserve and Adirondack Park,” said Protect the Adirondacks’ Executive Director Peter Bauer in a statement. Bauer said it appeared to be a “clean classification” that will not require any changes to the Adirondack Park State Land Master Plan as proposed. “The state’s last major Forest Preserve classification for the Essex Chain Lakes blurred classification lines like a jigsaw puzzle and required changes to weaken the State Land Master Plan,” he said. “It looks like the state has learned from its mistakes.”

Adirondack Mountain Club Executive Director Neil Woodworth said new hiking trails on the northern two-thirds of the parcel will provide new access points to the southern part of the HPWA, reducing the well-publicized overuse of northern and central portions that local officials have said has led to a crisis situation. Woodworth touted the benefits to outdoor adventurers, including new opportunities for paddlers, kayaks and campers. And the Wild Forest designation on the remainder of the tract would expand economic benefits for snowmobiling and mountain biking while enhancing access for roadside family camping, hunting and fishing, he said. “We believe that these new outdoor recreation activities will help businesses in the towns surrounding the Boreas Tract,” Woodworth said in a statement. 'DISAPPOINTED' Adirondack Wilderness Advocates (AWA), which formed in the wake of the sale to lobby for full Wilderness protection, was more critical of the proposed agreement. “I’m disappointed, only because I see it as a lost opportunity to gift a wild space to future generations,” said Tyler Socash, a co-founder. The compromise largely mirrors Alternative 2, he said, which saw minimal public support. AWA examined all 11,266 public comments submitted during the public comment period. But out of those, only 39 people wanted Alternative 2, he said. “That’s a paltry .3 percent,” Socash told The Sun. “This classification being championed is actually the least popular option.” Boreas Ponds was one of last chances to preserve the vestiges of WIlderness, he said, citing the shrinking natural spaces both in the U.S. and on a global level. Socash disagrees with the APA’s assessment that Alternative 2B offers protection of the most sensitive areas The plan, he said, doesn’t offer the strongest protections to four of the five Class 1 wetlands listed in the initial environmental impact statement. “When I bushwhacked on Nov. 15, I walked by the Andrews Brook Tract,” he said. “It’s just as sensitive as Boreas Ponds. The whole tract is a wildlife haven and deserved stronger Wilderness protection. They’ve taken the highest elevation wetlands complex and arbitrarily divided it in half. “I see this classification as a stumbling block, an aversion to this process.”