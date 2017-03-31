APA reviews junkyard violation in Moriah

RAY BROOK — At their March meeting, Adirondack Park Agency commissioners discussed proposed enforcement proceedings against local car repair shop and junkyard in Port Henry.

APA reviewed the issue, according to their attorney, as the Town of Moriah does not have a land-use code in place.

APA enforcement staff had visited and reviewed the one-acre property owned by Leroy Snow last summer.

They found his lot on Broad Street has some 60 unregistered and partly dismantled cars used for car parts. The one-acre property is in a Moderate Intensity Use area, which is defined as “primarily residential in nature,” according to the agency review.

In the APA Act, “commercial use” involves any property that engages in sales, rental or distribution “of goods, services or commodities ...”

And APA found the existing auto repair garage and dealership located at the site have lawful commercial use but no junkyard permit.

The state agency began proceedings to clear up the alleged violation last spring.

Contacted last week to get his view of the apparent junkyard violation, Snow told the Sun “it’s really none of your business” before hanging up the phone.

But APA documents show the agency proposed a settlement for the unpermitted land use asking Snow to reduce the number of junk vehicles to 10 or less.

A letter sent on June 17 last year asked Snow to remove most of the vehicles by July 29.

APA Enforcement officer Frederick Aldinger sent another letter to the property owner on Aug. 18, 2016.

“The proposed agreement required a plan to remove the materials associated with the junkyard ... and reduce the number of unregistered vehicles on the property to 10 or less by September 30, 2016.”

APA did not receive a signed settlement agreement, according to agency documents included with the March agenda mailing.

Snow was notified by registered mail in January that the case would go before commissioners on the Enforcement Committee in March.

The formal notice invited Snow to “appear and make a statement before the Enforcement Committee either in person, by authorized representative so long as you also appear, or by legal counsel.”

Snow did not attend and sent no representation to the meeting.

Relief proposed by APA could require the small business owner to “cease adding materials to the junkyard.”

In addition, APA enforcement documents recommended that the committee ask Snow to submit a clean-up plan to the agency, proposing that junkyard materials be moved from the lot by Aug. 1, 2017.

APA enforcement committee members went into executive session to discuss the matter after the public meeting.

But no formal enforcement action was made public afterward.

According to state regulations, APA can assess civil penalties of up to $500 for each day a violation has continued.

Snow purchased the property in January of 2009, according to public deeds, and began accumulating used vehicles and tires in 2010.