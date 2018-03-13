APA seeks public input in defining Adirondack “Travel Corridor”

× Expand File photo/Kim Dedam Remsen-Lake Placid Travel Corridor

RAY BROOK | Adirondack Park Agency commissioners took a first look at proposed changes to the definition, management and use of Adirondack Park State Land “Travel Corridors.”

They did not weigh in last week on the proposed State Land Master Plan (SLMP) amendment, but they did open discussion to public hearing and review.

APA Deputy Director Kathy Regan outlined six options clarifying land-use and regulation of a Travel Corridor.

Alternative 1 is a no-action version. Alternative 6 is the option preferred by APA land-use planners, she said.

In Alternative 6, APA’s definition of Travel Corridor would allow both railroad and rail-trail use on the Remsen-Lake Placid Travel Corridor and on any or all state-owned railroad corridors in the Adirondack Park.

“This alternative would also allow for a rail-with-trail” use, Regan said.

It proposes to add new terminology to the SLMP, including “rail-trail,” “trail without rails,” “rail bed,” and “road bed,” items that had not previously been part of formal Travel Corridor definition.

Alternative 6 also identifies land-use protection measures for water quality, including guidelines for restrooms on Travel Corridors, which might include pit-potties and port-o-potties.

The preferred alternative would maintain bridges and culverts on Travel Corridors as conforming structures, along with boardwalks, fencing, railings and observation decks.

The Travel Corridors, which include state highways’ right-of-way, are often heavily traveled areas, Regan said.

Bike racks would be allowed in Travel Corridor Alternative 6, but must be made of natural materials, such as wood, Regan said.

Travel Corridors with rails would be managed for operation of rail cars, rail bikes and snowmobiles. And trails may parallel the existing tracks in this proposed clarification, the deputy director said.

Travel Corridors without rails, she added, would allow biking, hiking, cross-country skiing and other non-motorized travel, plus snowmobile use in winter.

Amendment Alternative 6 also formalizes Travel Corridor review process.

“In order to take the rails out, there needs to be a Unit Management Plan,” Regan said.

Initial -- but not comprehensive -- APA mapping research estimates some 800 miles of existing railroad beds or defunct railroad lines with tracks are scattered around the Adirondack Park.