APA turns spotlight on Keene hiker parking congestion

RAY BROOK | With an Adirondack Park Agency spotlight session focused on his town, Keene Supervisor Joe Pete Wilson Jr. brought the bane of Route 73 trailhead parking congestion front and center last week.
Having spent time last summer counting cars at Cascade, Chapel Pond and at Giant trailheads; and driving a parking shuttle from Marcy Field to the John’s Brook trailhead in Keene Valley — and trying to untangle numerous blocked private driveways in Keene — Wilson shared the challenges in plain language.
If there are no parking spots available in one place, visiting hikers will park somewhere else, he said of the pressure on streets in Keene Valley.
And that leads to blocking private driveways.
One time last summer, rather than tow a vehicle barricading a residential driveway, police checked the license plate to figure out who owned car and called them.
The hiker was heading up one of the Three Brother’s trails and had to turn around and come back.
Several hours later, the vehicle was moved.
The question becomes, Wilson said: “Where do you want to squeeze your problem to?”
OWL’S HEAD TEST
Closing the trailhead in the Cascade Pass at Owl’s Head last summer was the jumping off point for taking a hands-on approach, Wilson said.
The private landowners told him their backyard was used as a bathroom and for picnics, among other trespasses.
The landowner opted to close their property as an access point for Owl’s Head.
“We worked out this temporary step to close (parking) from evening on Friday until morning on Monday. I put up nine signs and people sort of followed the signs. They ignored the ‘trail closed’ part but at least they respected the ‘no parking part,’” Wilson told APA.
“The lesson I took away from dealing with Owl’s Head is that the town cannot respond to this issue by itself. It’s too much for one municipality to deal with. Putting up nine signs and closing the road didn’t really do anything.”
But it did get a lot of attention, Wilson said.
State agencies, including the Department of Environmental Conservation, began to rethink the Route 73 corridor. Wilson said the narrow road as it crosses past Giant Mountain trailheads from Exit 30 in North Hudson all the way through Keene into the Cascade Pass and to the ski jumps in Lake Placid has many congested parking and hiking problems.
Route 73 from King Phillip’s Spring to the ski jumps is a busy travel corridor, Wilson said.
“It cuts across different Unit Management Plans and private property, so how are we going to deal with that?”
Adk 46er stewards at Cascade clicked counters for every hiker and dog as they manned trailheads this summer, talking with people, handing out information about Leave No Trace hiking protocol.
On Sept. 2, the 46ers counted 805 hikers at Cascade, Wilson told APA.
Crowding is not just on weekends. Wilson said he counted 97 cars in Cascade trail lots and on roadway shoulders one Wednesday at noon in August.
“That has to be considered a parking lot, not a highway,” Wilson said.
Add bicycle traffic for Ironman and other race or training events, he said, and it gets dangerous through the pass very quickly.
A solution is in process for Owl’s Head.
“We’re still chugging along (at Owl’s Head) but the DEC plan is about to kick in there, so we’ll see what happens,” Wilson said of plans to move that trailhead onto state land.
GARDEN SHUTTLE
Parking and trailhead pressure six miles south on Route 73 in the Valley is similar.
The Town of Keene operates a shuttle system from Garden trailhead parking lot to Marcy Field.
When the Garden Lot fills up, usually by 6 a.m., parking overflows to Marcy Field.
Keene charges $10 per day to park in the parking lots with a maximum fee of $40 for four days. The funds pay for the shuttle, which costs $450 a day to operate, Keene’s supervisor said.
The Sept. 2 shuttle moved 197 riders, 240 miles back-and-forth between Marcy Field and the Garden trailhead the High Peaks.
Wilson said he talks to hikers while driving the shuttle.
One day, he found a note scrawled on a window hang-tag:
“The town of Keene is gouging us. The land is free.”
But someone has to pay to maintain the shuttle, buy gas, and supply the Porta Potties placed at hiking trailhead areas, the supervisor said.
PORTA PROBLEMS
Porta Potties at trailheads became necessary as hiker numbers increased in recent years.
And they have to be replaced twice weekly, the supervisor said.
They can’t be pumped clean because hikers forget toilet paper, Wilson said.
And they take the toilet paper from the port-o-potties, leaving none, all the time.
When the next person comes in, he said, they use their shirt or underwear and throws it in the Porta Potty pit.
The waste disposal company can’t simply pump it, Wilson said of upkeep.
“And it’s going to cost more next year.”
GIANT PROBLEMS
Parking along 73 by the trailheads at Roaring Brook and points further south of Keene Valley push pedestrian crossing into the narrow roadway, Wilson said.
“It’s a user concern, too,” Wilson said of the congestion: feet, tires, logging trucks and parked cars all using the same strips of pavement.
He told APA about four emails he received from one gentleman who sent a photo of parking congestion at Roaring Brook last week. The man was out for adventure with children.
“How come you have a 55 mile-per-hour highway running through the parking lot?” the guy asked Wilson in the email.
HIGH USE, HIGH PEAKS
Wilson warned APA commissioners that continued high use is going to degrade trail systems and lessen the Adirondack outdoor experience.
“This year, it went through a quantum leap,” APA Commissioner John Ernst observed of what he’s seen at Elk Lake, which is his private property adjoining Boreas Ponds state lands in North Hudson.
And, often, Ernst pointed out, novice hikers aren’t adequately prepared for a wilderness experience.
“Suddenly, boom, we’ve got masses of people coming here, often going off in flip-flops without any weather resistant (outerwear),” Ernst said.
“The traffic is tripled,” Ernst said. “We’re kind of not prepared on any level to deal with this.”
Wilson shared how his sister overhead someone on Cascade trails last weekend exclaim: “Hey, those are real birds.”
As if the trail expected was in a manmade theme-park.
“And that’s true,” Wilson said.
People want to be going up the mountain and sharing social media photos as they go, Wilson said.
Many don’t understand there isn’t constant cell service throughout the park.
Finding solutions requires a collaborative effort, Wilson said.
Bringing together DEC, APA, DOT, he said, “How do we work with this artery that runs through the High Peaks?”