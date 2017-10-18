APA turns spotlight on Keene hiker parking congestion

× Expand APA Keene Supervisor Joe Pete Wilson said his town is groaning under the weight of High Peaks hikers. Wilson cited a lengthy list of problems to the Adirondack Park Agency on Oct. 12.

RAY BROOK | With an Adirondack Park Agency spotlight session focused on his town, Keene Supervisor Joe Pete Wilson Jr. brought the bane of Route 73 trailhead parking congestion front and center last week.

Having spent time last summer counting cars at Cascade, Chapel Pond and at Giant trailheads; and driving a parking shuttle from Marcy Field to the John’s Brook trailhead in Keene Valley — and trying to untangle numerous blocked private driveways in Keene — Wilson shared the challenges in plain language.

If there are no parking spots available in one place, visiting hikers will park somewhere else, he said of the pressure on streets in Keene Valley.

And that leads to blocking private driveways.

One time last summer, rather than tow a vehicle barricading a residential driveway, police checked the license plate to figure out who owned car and called them.

The hiker was heading up one of the Three Brother’s trails and had to turn around and come back.

Several hours later, the vehicle was moved.

The question becomes, Wilson said: “Where do you want to squeeze your problem to?”

OWL’S HEAD TEST

Closing the trailhead in the Cascade Pass at Owl’s Head last summer was the jumping off point for taking a hands-on approach, Wilson said.

The private landowners told him their backyard was used as a bathroom and for picnics, among other trespasses.

The landowner opted to close their property as an access point for Owl’s Head.

“We worked out this temporary step to close (parking) from evening on Friday until morning on Monday. I put up nine signs and people sort of followed the signs. They ignored the ‘trail closed’ part but at least they respected the ‘no parking part,’” Wilson told APA.

“The lesson I took away from dealing with Owl’s Head is that the town cannot respond to this issue by itself. It’s too much for one municipality to deal with. Putting up nine signs and closing the road didn’t really do anything.”

But it did get a lot of attention, Wilson said.

State agencies, including the Department of Environmental Conservation, began to rethink the Route 73 corridor. Wilson said the narrow road as it crosses past Giant Mountain trailheads from Exit 30 in North Hudson all the way through Keene into the Cascade Pass and to the ski jumps in Lake Placid has many congested parking and hiking problems.