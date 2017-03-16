Witherbee fire leaves three families homeless

× Expand Lohr McKinstry Firefighters direct streams of water on a fire in Witherbee that destroyed an apartment house early Thursday morning. No was injured and all occupants got out safely.

WITHERBEE -- Three families were left homeless by an early morning fire that swept through their Witherbee apartment building.

The fire at 371 Witherbee Road in Moriah’s Witherbee hamlet started just after 6:45 a.m. on Thursday.

The brick structure was destroyed by the blaze, which brought firefighters from Mineville-Witherbee, Moriah, Port Henry, Crown Point and Ticonderoga. Chilson and Addison, Vt. companies were on standby, and the Essex County Air One truck was called from Westport to refill air bottles.

Five adults and five children were displaced by the fire, which is under investigation, Essex County Emergency Services Director Donald Jaquish said.

No one was injured and all occupants got out safely.

Steve Gagnon and Amy Armstrong, with her daughter, Jamie Armstrong, and Jamie’s children, a 3-year-old girl and a 7-year old-boy were in one apartment; while Ella Fields and her daughter, Tiffany Fields, were in another with Ella’s two grandchildren, a 4-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy.

Francis Gagnon, an adult, occupied the third apartment.

All are getting help from the local chapter of the American Red Cross, Jaquish said.

The Essex County Sheriff’s Department was at the fire for traffic control. Witherbee Road was closed on both ends during the fire.

National Grid was called to the fire to take down electrical wires so Ticonderoga could use its aerial truck to attack the fire from above.

Cause of the fire is pending a probe by the Essex County Fire Investigation Unit, Jaquish said.