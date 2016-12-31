Apex Solar Power opens new sales office in Keene

× Expand Apex Solar Power

KEENE — Apex will open a sales office in Keene.

The company says the office, which will open Jan. 4, will allow them to better serve area residents seeking information about solar power, and what it can do for their homes.

Apex will hire 3-5 new employees to help fill out their sales and administrative team in Keene.

Over the last few years, solar power has been spreading throughout New York State, as it has throughout the U.S.

In the North Country, NYSERDA has supported programs like Solarize Tri-Lakes, Solarize Adirondack Coast, and Solarize Canton to help educate area residents about the benefits of solar at a lower price.

These solarize programs resulted in over 100 new installations coming online in 2015 and 2016, and this number is set to grow even more in the new year.

“Solarize Programs have been great for us,” said Ben Sopczyk, marketing director for Apex Solar Power. “They gave people a resource to learn about solar and understand everything that goes into an installation.”

Apex Solar is a regional installer who was selected to participate in these Solarize outreach programs. In 2015, the growth of the solar market warranted the company to open an office and installation warehouse in Malone to handle the increased installation volume that resulted.

“We have seen a huge amount of interest for solar throughout the Adirondack Region,” said Taylor Kimbrell, North Country regional sales manager. “Our Malone office helped us reach customers in the north in a region that has typically been under-served by some of the bigger national solar companies. We want to do the same with our new office for the Tri-Lakes area.”

Apex’s new office is located at 10909 NYS Route 9N. A grand opening celebration will be hosted on Jan. 4.