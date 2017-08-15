Apparent murder-suicide in death of Johnsburg brothers

× Expand The Warren County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement saying a man, 76, shot had killed his brother, 71, at this Johnsburg residence where the two lived. According to the sheriff’s office, the man then shot himself and died a few hours later.

JOHNSBURG | A Johnsburg man allegedly shot his younger brother before ending his own life on Wednesday.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about 3 p.m., Aug. 9, from a man who said he shot his brother and intended to kill himself.

In a statement issued later in the day by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, the Warren County Emergency Dispatch Center received a 911 call at 3:03 p.m. from a man who said he had a handgun and had killed his brother and intended to kill himself.

The statement from the sheriff’s office indicated George Puglisi, 76, had placed the 911 call, saying he had killed his brother Dennis Puglisi, 71, and that he intended to kill himself.

Patrol units were dispatched to 802 South Johnsburg Road in Johnsburg, where they located the bodies of two men.

The sheriff’s office said Dennis Puglisi was dead when the arrived from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

George Puglisi, of the same address, was unconscious and unresponsive with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Johnsburg EMS arrived on the scene and began life-saving efforts on George, while to a nearby field where a LifeNet helicopter transported him to the Albany Medical Center.

Joe Connelly from the Johnsburg EMS said the Albany Medical Center is the closest trauma center.

George was pronounced dead at the Albany Medical Center at approximately 6 p.m.

Law enforcement indicated the incident apparently resulted from a personal dispute between the brothers, and there was no previous record of prior police activity at the residence or between the men.