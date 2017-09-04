Applicants sought for ACAP weatherization services

ELIZABETHTOWN | The Adirondack Community Action Program, Inc. Weather Assistance Program of Essex County is seeking applicants for 2017-18.

This program provides free services to income-eligible individuals and families in Essex County by reducing their heating/cooling costs through energy efficiency measures.

Measures performed include air sealing, heating system improvements, lighting upgrades, refrigerator replacements with Energy Star rated models and attic, wall, pipe and hot water tank insulation.

All applicants must meet the following monthly income guidelines to be considered for the program:

1-person household: $2,300

2-person household: $3,007

3-person household: $3,715

4-person household: $4,423

5-person household: $5,130

6-person household: $5,838

7-person household: $6,122

For more information, call 1-877-873-2979 or 518-873-3207 or visit acapinc.org.