Application period now open for ‘free’ SUNY tuition program

× Expand Photo provided The state is now accepting applications for the Excelsior Scholarship program designed to fill the funding gaps at the state’s public colleges and universities. The deadline to apply is July 21. Pictured above: Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the initiative with U.S Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) in January.

PLATTSBURGH — The state is now accepting applications for the Excelsior Scholarship program designed to fill in the funding gaps at the state’s public colleges and universities.

Students have until July 21 to apply.

The program received 3,200 applications the first day of the program, Robert Mujica, the state’s budget director, revealed last Wednesday.

The scholarship, which applies to two- and four-year public schools, will cover tuition costs for full-time students to fill the gap between existing state and federal aid programs.

Recipients may receive up to $5,500 or actual tuition, whichever is less.

Eligibility requirements for the program will be phased in. Applicants and their families must make less than $100,000 for the upcoming 2017-18 school year. By 2019-20, the number will be capped off at $125,000.

Across the North Country, 84.8 percent of families are eligible. That’s about nine points above the state average, according to materials provided by the governor’s office.

When fully implemented, the program will allow 52 percent of resident full-time students to attend a state school without paying tuition.

Mujica said the application process takes between 15 and 20 minutes. Applicants will be asked for their 2015 state income tax reforms and previous college transcripts (if applicable). Students must also fill out a Free Application for Federal Student Aid forms.

Applicants will be informed of their eligibility 24 to 48 hours after filing their application, Mujica said.

BIG IMPACT IN 2018

Assistant Secretary for Education Dan Fuller said the state has been conducting “extensive outreach” with universities since the state legislature approved the $153 billion spending plan in April.

The state Education Department has sponsored 40 events statewide, including at SUNY Plattsburgh, and will now start shifting their outreach efforts to high schools.

“We project in the upcoming year, 500 to 600 undergraduates will receive an Excelsior Scholarship,” said Todd Moravec, director of student financial services at SUNY Plattsburgh.

The initiative hasn’t yet had an effect on enrollment, Moravec said, because most prospective students submit their applications by January.

“I expect the major impact on our enrollment will be fall 2018,” Moravec said. “Starting in spring, and continuing to fall 2018, I expect applications to Plattsburgh and SUNY as a whole will increase dramatically.”

Incoming freshman classes usually clock in at 1,000, Moravec said.

Recipients of the scholarship must also plan to live in the state for the length of time they received the award. If not, the award will be converted to a no-interest loan.

Hardship waivers are available, Mujica said, including for illness and a death in the family.

The application can be found at hesc.ny.gov/excelsior.