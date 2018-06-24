Applied tech school forums set

× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell North Country Community College President Steven Tyrell and Ti Alliance Director Donna Wotton present the plan for a new school of applied technology earlier this year. NCCC and the Ti Alliance will host two public forums on the topic, set for June 26 in Saranac Lake and June 28 in Ticonderoga.

SARANAC LAKE | The Ticonderoga Alliance and North Country Community College (NCCC) want to bring the vision of a new school of applied technology to the public at large with a pair of public forums in Saranac Lake and Ticonderoga.

Saying that the support and partnership of all stakeholders will be essential in creating the best to plan to move “this important initiative” forward, the Ti Alliance and NCCC will host “A Plan for Trade Education in the North Country,” Tuesday, June 26 in Clermont Hall on the Saranac Lake Campus; and Thursday, June 28 in Room 110 of the NCCC Ticonderoga Campus.

Both meetings will start at 7 p.m.

“We want to know if the public supports this and thinks this is a worthwhile venture,” said NCCC Director of Communications Chris Knight. “We have ideas that we have presented to local politicians and have been talking about within our inner circles, but we want that public input and see what ways they would see this as beneficial to the community.”

The duo of Ti Alliance and NCCC came together just over a year ago to put the plans back into motion for a school of applied technology which had stalled out previously, having held informational meetings with shareholders in Saranac Lake as well as presenting to the Essex County Board of Supervisors.

They also plan to present to the Franklin County Board of Supervisors in the near future.

The college is seeking Requests for Proposals (RFPs) for the establishment of a technical/vocational education program in Ticonderoga.

The estimated start-up cost is $4.8 million. To help fund the project, Ti-Alliance has pledged to be able to pick up a majority of the tab through private funding and state matches, with the school using about 20 percent of its fund balance to complete the process.

The proposal received positive reviews from members of the Essex County Board of Supervisors when it was presented in April.

“International Paper needs to fill 200 jobs in the next three years. The jobs are here in the area, the problem is we do not have people trained to fill these jobs,” said Moriah Supervisor Tom Scozzafava. “It’s absolutely a need and I support this 1,000 percent.”