Appreciation dinner will honor the best

× These are the 2016 Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce award recipients, staff, board members, ambassadors, committee members and representatives from the Town of Ticonderoga and Sen. Betty Little’s office. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce will host the annual Community Appreciation Dinner and Awards Ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 26 at 6 p.m.

The free dinner and awards ceremony will be held at the Best Western Plus Ticonderoga Inn and Suites.

The event will be used as an opportunity to recognize all area businesses, organizations and volunteers, as well as name this year’s the Business of the Year, Organization/Non-Profit of the Year, Chamber Volunteer of the Year, Community Volunteer of the Year and more.

“This community appreciation event is to honor those individuals, businesses, organizations and committees who work so diligently to provide an array opportunities and growth for the Ticonderoga area throughout the year,” said Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Matthew Courtright. “Without the dedication, drive, and true spirit of volunteerism and the commitment of the businesses and organizations within the area so many initiatives, events, and projects would not be possible.”

Nominations for the 2017 Business of the Year, Organization/Non-Profit of the Year, Chamber Volunteer of the Year, and Community Volunteer of the Year, as well as other Appreciation Awards are now being accepted.

Nomination forms are available at the chamber office. Forms can also be requested via email. Nominations must be received by 4 p.m. on Oct. 6.

At last year’s event, the recipient of the Business of the Year award was Libby’s Bakery Cafe, Organization of the Year was Ticonderoga Festival Guild, Chamber Volunteer of the Year was Jodi Gibbs, and the Community Volunteer of the Year was given to Eric and Jess Stoddard.

All menu items for this event, which is a casual buffet dinner, are donated by area businesses and organizations to thank and honor area volunteers. Anyone interested in making a menu item donation should contact the chamber office.

Space is limited for this event. Reservations are required by Oct. 13 by calling the chamber at 518-585-6619 or contacting chamberinfo@tionderogany.com.