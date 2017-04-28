Arbor Day celebration to kick off Champlain’s revitalization efforts

× Expand Design rendering provided The village of Champlain will be hosting its first-ever Arbor Day celebration to kick off their revitalization efforts by planting five new trees. Pictured above is the final product of the Champlain Playground area will look like once it’s complete.

CHAMPLAIN — Village officials are making the first move on its revitalization efforts next weekend.

On May 6, Champlain will be hosting its first-ever Arbor Day celebration. Five maple trees will be planted near the Champlain Playground on Main Street.

That site has been targeted by the village and River Street Planning & Development to become a community gathering space surrounded by potential cafes and restaurants.

Right now, the open green space houses a basketball court, pavilion and playground. There’s only one tree.

The village recently received a $500 grant from the New York State Urban Forestry Council to plant five more trees in the surrounding area.

“We want to add trees and greenery to the area,” Trustee Janet McFetridge said. “It’s a key part of our revitalization efforts.”

Adding trees is step one, said McFetridge. The village is currently seeking funding for the rest of its proposed projects.

The basketball court, playground and pavilion will be moved deeper into the lot in order to remove a wire fence along the sidewalk that prevents balls from going into the road and add streetscaping.

A canoe/kayak launch access point will be added, along with a picnic area, small parking lots and splash pad for kids.

A completion date for all of these changes is yet to be determined due to needing to find funding first, said McFetridge.

“We have a long way to go,” she said. “But this celebration is a good start.”

ARBOR DAY

The first-ever Arbor Day celebration will take place May 6.

The festivities will begin at 10 a.m. with a community walk around the village, which will be led by a tour guide who will provide facts on all the different kinds of trees in the area.

Nature-related kids activities will follow at 12:30 p.m. at the Champlain Meeting House on Main Street.

The tree planting ceremony will begin at 2 p.m.

For more information or updates, visit the Facebook page “Champlain Meeting House” or “Champlain Proud: Creating a Community Together.”