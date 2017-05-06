ARCC Business of the Year nominees announced

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce (ARCC), in partnership with the Adirondack Business Council (ABC), recently announced nominees for the 2017 Business of the Year Awards.

The ARCC’s ABC recognizes deserving chamber members at an annual awards breakfast for their achievements in business, commitment to community, the quality of life contributions they have made in the region as well as the health and wellness best practices they support.

The ABC’s 2017 Task Force and Nominee Advocates are:

Rolly Merrill, GTM Payroll Services

Jennifer Switzer, EDC Warren County

Deanna Derway, Washington County LDC

Kelly Obermeyer, Moreau Community Center

Robert Forcey, The Post Star

Russell Antonacci, Glens Falls National Bank & Trust Co.

Marissa Joseph, Fidelis

Lisa Boucher, Young Living Essential Oils

John Crawford, JP Crawford Associates

Tricia Rogers and Tori J.E. Riley, ARCC

The remaining nominations are as follows:

Professional Business of the Year: Adirondack Technical Solutions, Confidata, KEENA, and the Kinney Agency.

Small Business of the Year: StreamLined Graphics, Talk of the Town/The Bullpen Restaurant, the Spa Studio, and Tom McDermott Motorcycle Sales, Inc.

Rookie Business of the Year: Jonathan Reid, Just-A-Buck (JAB), MinkyMink, Square Nail Rustics.

Nonprofit of the Year: Luzerne Music Center, Inc., the Open Door Mission and Planned Parenthood Mohawk Hudson Glens Falls.

Large Business of the Year: Lake George Steamboat Company, Morcon, Inc. and Telescope Casual Furniture.

Independent Business of the Year: Advokate, LLC, BJS Artworks Framing Gallery, Lighthouse Advisors, LLC, and Pepe Productions.

The breakfast awards ceremony honoring nominees and winners will be held on Wednesday, June 7 from 7:30–9:30 a.m. at the Hiland Park Country Club. Contact the ARCC office for more information at 798-1761 or info@adirondackchamber.org.