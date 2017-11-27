Archeologists to detail Lake George battlefield study, share artifacts

× Expand File photo Artifacts from Lake George Battlefield Park and Fort George will be shared at a public workshop in Lake George’s Old County Courthouse on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 6 p.m. Pictured above: Re-enactors portraying French soldiers exchange fire with British counterparts in Lake George Battlefield Park during an Aug. 26 reenactment of the 1757 siege of Fort William Henry, a key battle during the French and Indian War.

LAKE GEORGE | Artifacts from the battles at Fort George will be displayed, shared and discussed at a public “show and tell” workshop on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 6 p.m. at the historic County Courthouse Museum.

Representatives of Hartgen Archeological Associates of Rensselaer will conduct the session, detailing the town of Lake George’s ongoing Fort George Battlefield Project.

The project involves inventorying and exploring battlegrounds in the Lake George Battlefield Park Historic District, which includes Fort George and the Old Military Road.

In the mid- and late-1700s, various battles were waged in the historic district, conflicts associated with the French and Indian War and the Revolutionary War.

Thousands of artifacts have been discovered during archeological digs in the area.

The workshop will feature artifacts in the New York State Museum’s collection found around Fort George.

Area residents and history enthusiasts are encouraged to attend the session and bring artifacts, including historic maps, journals and letters to show and share with the group. Refreshments will be served.

The town of Lake George is sponsoring the event as part of a $50,000 grant awarded by the National Park Service.

The sites in the Battlefield Park District and their significance in U.S. history are to be featured in the state’s cultural inventory system.

The Fort George Alliance, an independent historical preservation group, is assisting the town planning office in conducting the research for the project, which focuses on site mapping, archeological studies, as well as preservation and management plans.

The County Courthouse Museum is located at 290 Canada St. in Lake George.