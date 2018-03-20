Area 3 candidates stump ahead of special election

Republican Mark Henry and Democrat Jerry Marking will face off in a special election March 27 for a vacant seat on the Clinton County Legislature.
CHAZY | Just over one week before voters of Area 3 take to the polls to elect a new legislator, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) visited Chazy over the weekend to stump for Mark Henry, a candidate for the vacant county seat.
“I’m here to support Mark Henry,” Stefanik told a group on Saturday.
Stefanik, the region’s highest-ranking Republican lawmaker, first backed Henry in January after the two were endorsed by the Clinton County Republican Committee.
Henry faces Jerry Marking, a Democrat, for the vacant seat in the March 27 special election.
Through a dense snowfall on a blustery Saturday afternoon, Stefanik emerged into the warm, sweet-scented Bechard’s Sugar House clad in jeans and a thick flannel button-down.
She was quickly surrounded by local officials and easily made her way through the crowd to Henry, exchanging a friendly greeting with the former Chazy Town Supervisor.
Neither politicians made formal remarks, and a campaign spokesman told a reporter that the visit wasn’t political.
A representative of Bechard’s took Stefanik and Henry on a personal tour of the operation, weaving through a smattering of Maple Weekend visitors and into a room with clusters of machinery.
POUNDING THE PAVEMENT
Ahead of the tour, Henry spoke with a reporter about his time pounding the pavement and speaking with residents in Chazy and Beekmantown.
He estimated that by March 27, he will have knocked on over 1,200 doors.
“You never realize how large the area is until you get in your car and drive,” he said.
The concerns he’s heard from voters has varied, including the need for more state and federal funding for local schools, concerns over job growth, the economy and property taxes.
“It’s not so much the area they’re in so much as it’s what they do, what matters in their lives,” Henry said.
Henry was part of an envoy that recently journeyed to Albany to lobby for more school funding.
The candidate served for 13 years as a Chazy School Board member, including eight years as president of the board.
He discussed his experience with crafting school budgets, and the impact even a small grant can have on lessening taxpayer burden while helping to fund much-needed improvements.
“It doesn’t have to be millions of dollars, though that’s wonderful,” he said.
Henry also served as the president of the Clinton County School Boards Association for two years, and as a board member for BOCES/CV-TEC.
“Mark has shown a willingness to lead by example with his involvement in the region’s educational community as a member and past president of the Chazy Central School Board and as a board member of BOCES/CV-TEC,” Stefanik wrote in an endorsement letter posted on Henry’s campaign Facebook page.
MARKING GETS CHAIRMAN ENDORSEMENT
As Henry and Stefanik toured the maple syrup operation, Marking was busy putting up campaign signs around the area.
The candidate also attended the Clinton County Firefighters’ Association banquet.
A retired career firefighter with the City of Plattsburgh Fire Department, Marking says he retains close ties with local law enforcement and public safety officials.
The candidate also has a penchant for community service, serving as a volunteer for the CVPH Foundation and the Clinton County Christmas Bureau. He also served as a former board member of the Imaginarium Children’s Museum and Champlain Family Transportation Museum.
“Most people are most concerned with keeping the area affordable to live in, especially by keeping property taxes reasonable,” said Marking. “They also are concerned about keeping and growing quality jobs in the area through consistent economic development efforts in the region. I have talked to many people about the importance of the continued growth of Plattsburgh International Airport and the former Clinton County Airport location.”
The candidate has also kept busy by attending county legislature meetings.
“If elected, I will be up to speed on the background of the decisions that will need to be made,” he said.
Marking has been endorsed by Clinton County Legislature Chair Harry McManus (Area 1).
“I think (Marking) is the prototype of the kind of individual this county needs on the legislature,” McManus said.
He has also been endorsed by County Treasurer Kimberly Davis.
“We know that Jerry will do an outstanding job representing all of the people of Area 3,” she said, referencing his union ties and volunteer efforts.
Marking has been endorsed by the Clinton County Democratic Committee and the Working Families Party.
The Area 3 seat, which represents the towns of Beekmantown and Chazy, was left by former legislator Samuel Dyer, who was sworn in as the new Beekmantown Supervisor in January.
Three polling stations will be open throughout the towns of Beekmantown and Chazy next Tuesday. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.