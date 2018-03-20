Area 3 candidates stump ahead of special election

× Republican Mark Henry and Democrat Jerry Marking will face off in a special election March 27 for a vacant seat on the Clinton County Legislature. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

CHAZY | Just over one week before voters of Area 3 take to the polls to elect a new legislator, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) visited Chazy over the weekend to stump for Mark Henry, a candidate for the vacant county seat.

“I’m here to support Mark Henry,” Stefanik told a group on Saturday.

Stefanik, the region’s highest-ranking Republican lawmaker, first backed Henry in January after the two were endorsed by the Clinton County Republican Committee.

Henry faces Jerry Marking, a Democrat, for the vacant seat in the March 27 special election.

Through a dense snowfall on a blustery Saturday afternoon, Stefanik emerged into the warm, sweet-scented Bechard’s Sugar House clad in jeans and a thick flannel button-down.

She was quickly surrounded by local officials and easily made her way through the crowd to Henry, exchanging a friendly greeting with the former Chazy Town Supervisor.

Neither politicians made formal remarks, and a campaign spokesman told a reporter that the visit wasn’t political.

A representative of Bechard’s took Stefanik and Henry on a personal tour of the operation, weaving through a smattering of Maple Weekend visitors and into a room with clusters of machinery.

POUNDING THE PAVEMENT

Ahead of the tour, Henry spoke with a reporter about his time pounding the pavement and speaking with residents in Chazy and Beekmantown.

He estimated that by March 27, he will have knocked on over 1,200 doors.

“You never realize how large the area is until you get in your car and drive,” he said.

The concerns he’s heard from voters has varied, including the need for more state and federal funding for local schools, concerns over job growth, the economy and property taxes.

“It’s not so much the area they’re in so much as it’s what they do, what matters in their lives,” Henry said.

Henry was part of an envoy that recently journeyed to Albany to lobby for more school funding.

The candidate served for 13 years as a Chazy School Board member, including eight years as president of the board.

He discussed his experience with crafting school budgets, and the impact even a small grant can have on lessening taxpayer burden while helping to fund much-needed improvements.