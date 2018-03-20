City mulls reduction in police force, staff

× Expand Screenshot via YouTube Budget talks at the City of Plattsburgh continued last week.

PLATTSBURGH | An ongoing effort to slash expenditures in the City of Plattsburgh culminated in a discussion about potential cuts to the city’s police department last week.

City officials continue to look for ways to shave off $1.3 million in expenses during the next 18 months, an effort to stave off double-digit tax increases.

“Perhaps the police force is too large,” Councilor Michael Kelly (Ward 3) said on March 15, citing calls from constituents.

The Plattsburgh City Police Department has grown to over 40 members, he said, when in the 1960s it had fewer than 10.

“There’s no way I would suggest we go back to the staff levels we had back in the ‘60s. I can’t imagine being with that few officers today,” he said. “But there is some happy medium.”

Plattsburgh City Police Department Lieutenant Brad Kiroy deferred comment to the mayor’s office, citing the recent retirement of Plattsburgh City Police Chief Ken Parkinson.

“We currently are in between police chiefs,” Kiroy said. “Normally we would respond, but that’s a response better suited to a department head.”

Lieutenant Levi Ritter, a representative of Plattsburgh Police Local 812, also declined to respond to Kelly’s remarks.

“Those comments weren’t made to me directly so it doesn’t feel proper for me to comment on them without speaking to Councilor Kelly first,” Ritter told The Sun in an email.

Kelly also referenced the size of the Plattsburgh City Fire Department, which currently stands at its contractual minimum staffing requirement of 37 members.

That minimum staffing requirement, built into the Plattsburgh Professional Firefighters union’s last contract with the city over five years ago, has been a major sticking point in contract negotiations.

Plattsburgh’s firefighters have continued to work under their old contract with the city under the Taylor Law, entering into arbitration every few years to secure back-pay and retroactive wage increases.

The Plattsburgh City Police Department is also represented by a union that negotiates with the city on behalf of staff.

But the department doesn’t have a mandated minimum staffing requirement.

Kelly said that while the city’s tax base has remained stagnant for decades, the size of its government has ballooned since the 1960s.