Area 4-Hers visit Albany

WESTPORT — Three 4-Hers represented the North Country at the 82nd Annual 4-H Capital Days in Albany.

Lydia Ducharme, of Au Sable Forks; Kaitlyn Moore, of Ticonderoga; and Kelly Bright, of Peru, spent three days in the state capital learning about government, governance, agriculture, health and education.

They also met teens from counties all around the state.

At Cornell Cooperative Extension, Linda Gillilland, the 4-H resource educator, said the trio were among the 125 members of the youth organization to represent clubs from across the state.

“We were there Sunday through Tuesday, and visited state government meetings, our representatives and different agencies,” Gillilland said. “There was a lot to see.”

An important part of Capital Days, she said, is socialization.

“They get separated and share a hotel room with kids from other counties. Then on subsequent trips, they will have that connection.”

Another key aspect of the state capital gives the 4-Hers a chance to explore government agencies that might affect their future career or current interest.

“For Lydia, who is looking to attend college to become a Registered Nurse, her state agency visit was to the Department of Health,” Gillilland said.

Tours included access to headquarters of state Agriculture & Markets, Parks & Recreation, Department of Environmental Conservation and the Department of Education, among others.

But interaction and information provided real time answers to current issues that youth are seeing in their world today.

For example, Gillilland said, “One speaker talked to the kids about the Affordable Care Act and private health insurance, and how that works. It gave them a sense of the real world application of the function of health insurance.”

In addition, state agencies provided the teens with information about internship opportunities available either during summer vacations or while they are in college.

State lawmakers passed legislation designating May 21 to 23 as the 82nd annual 4-H Capital Days, a long held tradition in New York, and youth were recognized while visiting active sessions of the Senate.

“The 4-H Capital Days Program is specifically designed to allow for greater participation in the machinery of governance; this program focuses upon the legislative process with an explanation of procedures and methods,” read the Senate resolution co-sponsored by Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury).

The three youth delegates from here met with Sen. Little and also with Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury), whose seat they occupied for a short time in Assembly chambers.

Aileen Gunther, from Forestburgh, encouraged youth to get involved.

“Her advice suggested the kids not just say ‘they, they, they’ if an issue presents a problem, but instead say ‘me’ and come up with a solution.”

The annual event is sponsored by the New York State Association of Cornell Cooperative Extension 4-H Educators. Fundraising is done locally through a volunteer committee, Gillilland said.

Youth apply to participate in the fall along with other options available through the 4-H program. Capital Day is open for area teenagers between ages 14 and 19.

At the end of June, Essex Co.’s 4-H leadership team is taking a group of four youth to Career Explorations Days at Cornell University, in Ithaca.