Area bartenders to compete Saturday in North Creek

JOHNSBURG | Area tavern employees as well as amateur liquor mixologists will be competing by concocting creative alcoholic beverages April 28 in the third biennial Adirondack Bartender

Challenge.

The event is to be held from 2-4:30 p.m. at Basil & Wick’s Restaurant and Bar, just over one mile south of North Creek on state Route 28.

The public is invited to watch the competition, launched by sisters Kim and Pam Ladd, authors of the bar guide “Happy Hour in the High Peaks.” The Ladds hail from Thurman and Warrensburg.

“Come out and cheer on your favorite bartender,” Pam Ladd said. “Held every other year, the event has always been fun.”

The judges include Johnsburg Supervisor Andrea Hogan and John Warren — founder of Adirondack Almanack.

Warren served in that same role in the 2016 Bartender Challenge along with Port Henry lawyer Julie Garcia, former Essex County District Attorney; Kathy Waite of Izzy’s in North Creek and Zachary Blair of Whiteface Lodge.

In that 2016 competition, winning first place was Jamison Duffy of Duffy’s Tavern in Lake George.

Angie Mead of Brant Lake took second place. A total of 14 bartenders competed, including Willy Parker of Chestertown’s Panther Mountain Inn, Nick Vigliarolo of Brown’s Malt Room in Troy, and Anna Bowers of barVino in North Creek.