Area Farm to School programs funded

× Expand Photo provided The long table dinner set at Fledging Crow Vegetables farm last fall helped raise monies for farm to school grants this spring.

SARANAC LAKE — Regional support for local farm to school initiatives has been expanded to a half-dozen area school districts this spring — just in time for planting season.

School districts receiving a collective $3,000 in grant funding as part of the Adirondack Farm to School Initiative include Long Lake, Indian Lake, Newcomb, Ticonderoga, Schroon Lake, and Peru Central schools.

The common goal is to improve fresh, local food options in school cafeterias and add school yard gardens in rural areas.

Additional districts — including Tupper Lake, Saranac Lake, Lake Placid and Keene Central — were awarded about $200 each to bolster their existing programing.

The initiative is designed to bring farms, growers and master gardeners together with area schools and various partners, including Cornell Cooperative Extension, the Adirondack North Country Association, the Wild Center, the Healthy Heart Network and Paul Smith’s College.

Farm to School Coordinator Zohar Gitlis said the grant application process was competitive.

“It is wonderful to be able to support so many schools enthusiastic about gardening, but I think the real benefit of this granting cycle is the new relationships we are forming,” Gitlis said.

Educators, farmers and gardeners in the region are working together through the initiative to help students learn about food systems, plant biology, arts and agriculture.

The group achieved their 15 percent local food use goal in Saranac Lake District schools in 2015. Last year, the group worked to add processing equipment, storage freezers and a commercial kitchen at BOCES Adirondack Education Center, in Saranac Lake, to preserve harvest for year-round access to local food.

Ruth Pino, Farm to School founder and director, said the 2017 grant cycle marked a shift in the program.

“More and more schools in our rural communities are excited about providing tasty and nutritious local options in cafeterias while also supporting our local agricultural economy,” Pino said.

“The Adirondack Farm to School Initiative seeks to help germinate and grow these projects across the region,” she added.

Future fundraising and grant cycles are planned with a focus on innovation and cooperation.

The concept was first raised at a longtable dinner held during harvest season at Fledgling Crow Vegetables farm last year.

More information about Farm to School is available online at adkfarmtoschool.com

A collaboration with the Edible Schoolyard project launched in February provides ideas for cafeteria managers, teachers and school administrators looking to add gardens, nutrition education resources and local buying options. For more, visit edibleschoolyard.org