Area film fest to feature movie by Warrensburg grad

GLENS FALLS | A short film written and directed by Warrensburg High School Class of 2012 graduate Lindsay Corriveau will be presented Oct. 20-21 at the Adirondack Film Festival in Glens Falls.

The experimental, impressionistic film titled “Oak Bones” portrays the fantasy of a carpenter sculpting a woman from wood, and she comes to life, but seeks freedom from her possessive creator as she falls in love with a street performer.

Corriveau’s movie is to be one of dozens presented at 190 Grille & Cinema at 190 Glen St., downtown Glens Falls. The festival is featuring more than 80 films to be screened in six locations in Glens Falls, including the Charles Wood Theater, Crandall Library, the Queensbury Hotel, the Hyde Collection and Cool Arena, as well as the 190 Grille & Cinema.

Corriveau is a graduate of Messiah College, majoring in both film and graphic arts. She is the daughter of Jim Corriveau, director of choral music and drama productions at Warrensburg High School.

Jim Corriveau composed the score for the movie, and Adam York and a half dozen of other area musicians — as well as Corriveau — performed the music.

“Oak Bones” features eastern European actor Tue Hoe as the lead actor, and he is scheduled to be at the 190 Grille & Cinema screening with Lindsay Corriveau, according to a report in the Glens Falls Chronicle.

The film, along with other experimental shorts, is to be shown at 8:15 p.m. on Friday and 7 p.m. on Saturday at the venue.

A full schedule of the Adirondack Film Festival can be viewed online at adkfilmfestival.org.

Tickets can be obtained at that website, or by contacting the Wood Theater box office at 518-480-4878.