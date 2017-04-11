Area school leaders adopt budgets despite delay in state spending plan

× Expand Local school districts are moving ahead with their budget plans despite state budget uncertainty.

ELIZABETHTOWN — Area schools stuck to first run school aid numbers to compensate for state budget delays in Albany.

Several schools approved flat or near flat spending plans for 2017-18 even before state lawmakers completed their work last weekend.

School aid was approved at 4.4 percent increase though most here worked with a 3.9 percent increase proposed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Proposed school budgets are due to the state by April 21 and go to public vote on May 16.

At Willsboro Central School, Superintendent Stephen Broadwell said their school board approved the 2017-18 spending plan April 5 with a near zero tax levy increase.

“Our overall budget is increasing 0.27 percent from last year’s budget,” Broadwell said via email.

About 28 percent of Willsboro’s school revenue comes from state aid, the superintendent said.

“We used the governor’s proposal regarding state aid for the current year ... and were certainly hopeful we could receive additional aid when the state budget is final,” Broadwell said late last week.

Elizabethtown-Lewis and Westport Central Schools began working with the 3.9 percent aid proposal.

Both school boards will have a bit more to work with.

In his first year as a shared superintendent for both schools, Scott Osborne said state aid is almost half of the revenue for ELCS.

“The ELCS School Board is working on the plan and scheduled to vote on the budget proposal on April 18,” he said.

State aid provides about 35 percent of revenue for Westport Central School, and their budget goes to the School Board on April 20.

State education funding may also be hit by proposed cuts from the federal government, a kind of double-take that has made budget planners wary this year.

“It’s very dangerous to build what I would call a ‘Hail Mary’ budget, hoping state aid gets better. The uncertainty in Washington is driving what the governor is saying here. We didn’t plan a Hail Mary budget,” Osborne said.

At AuSable Valley Central School, Superintendent Paul Savage II said they went ahead adopted their budget on April 5 without a final state information in hand, using Cuomo’s initial proposal.

State and federal aid encompass 54 percent of AVCS revenue, Savage said.

“We have to follow the budget calendar to a T, yet the state does not have that same expectation,” Savage added of the incongruent budget schedules.

At Keene Central School, Superintendent Dan Mayberry said the school board last week adopted a spending plan with an overall 2.7 percent budget increase.

Keene receives approximately 11 percent state aid, the super said.

Schools don’t have flexibility in budget planning -- dates for reporting data to the state and to prepare for the school vote are firm and not flexible, Mayberry said.

“We want to be able to know for our students, for our families, so we can walk in to the meeting and say here, this is our plan for next year.”

Before lawmakers reached agreement on three state budget sticking points last weekend Cuomo advised New York school administrators to move forward.

“What we’re going to do is take my budget proposal, which would increase education at about 3.9 percent, we will do what they call a ‘run’ from that budget and give school districts that number ... so they can plan.”

In the 2017-18 state budget, lawmakers allowed for increases in education aid of $1.1 billion, including a $700 million increase in Foundation Aid, according to the state Division of the Budget.

Education Aid totals $25.8 billion for an overall spending increase of 4.4 percent.

The overall State Budget holds at 2 percent spending increase.

New York’s education funding is faced with another layer of budget uncertainty this year due to potential program cuts from legislation in Washington, D.C.

Laws introduced in recent weeks may eliminate Title I and Title II programs, school food programs and Individuals with Disabilities Education Improvement Act (IDEA) resources.

“You know you pass a budget and you tell every town, village, school district, ‘I’m going to give you x,’ and...we have to cut $2 billion from the budget because we were shorted $2 billion from the federal government,’ that is not going to be a pleasant conversation,” Cuomo said in his budget update.

New York added a “Continuing Resolution” to allow flexibility in response to federal spending cuts.

Cuomo said the Fiscal Year 2018 Budget provides “flexibility for the state to adjust spending during the fiscal year to account for a significant loss of federal aid.”

If federal support is reduced by $850 million or more, he said, “the New York State Director of the Budget will develop a plan to make uniform spending reductions. This plan would take effect automatically unless the legislature passes their own plan within 90 days.”

Regional superintendents have assessed costs of losing Title I, Title II, IDEA and other program aid.

So far, most have said their budget plans would likely be able to absorb the loss for next year, moving programs under general or related program allocations.