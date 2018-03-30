Area school officials discuss hiring armed officers

× Moments before beginning a meeting on school safety with area school administrators, Warren County Sheriff Bud York, state Police Commander Walt Teppo and county Undersheriff Shawn Lamouree (foreground, left to right) prepare to take their seats. Photo by Thom Randall

LAKE GEORGE | The idea of stationing armed police officers in area schools gained momentum recently as dozens of area school leaders met with local law enforcement officials to discuss school safety.

A meeting last week at Lake George High School included dozens of school superintendents, principals, safety officers and school board members as well as emergency medical personnel and firefighters.

Warren County Sheriff Bud York convened the meeting following the mass shooting Feb. 14 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida at which 17 people were killed and an equal number were injured.

York suggested area school officials consider hosting armed security officers — retired police officers, certified and screened —on duty through the school year.

The uniformed officers, hired through the county sheriff’s office — and sworn to follow the policies and procedures of the sheriff’s office — would cost school districts about $30,000 annually per officer, he said.

York said he cited that figure because it was the maximum amount the part-time officers could earn annually without affecting their pensions.

One officer per school building would be optimal for school safety, he continued, noting that if districts hired officers on their own, the compensation would cost about $100,000 per guard.

“We have to have people in schools protecting not only students but teachers,” York said. “We need to protect our kids; we should have someone trained on duty to stop confrontations and save lives.”

York noted that about a decade ago, his agency collaborated with school districts to have deputies serve as “school resource officers” or SROs, making regular visits to each school district.

“We were the first county in New York state to have an officer in every local school,” he said.

Warrensburg Superintendent of Schools John Goralski said that the SRO program, suspended when government budgets were cut, had been very effective.

“SROs in our schools was great program — with them getting to know the students, preventing crises from happening, familiarizing themselves and relating with the kids,” he said. “Law officers have the appropriate training to handle guns in a crisis situation and be effective in preventing problems from occurring.”