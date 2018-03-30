Area school officials discuss hiring armed officers

Moments before beginning a meeting on school safety with area school administrators, Warren County Sheriff Bud York, state Police Commander Walt Teppo and county Undersheriff Shawn Lamouree (foreground, left to right) prepare to take their seats.
Photo by Thom Randall
LAKE GEORGE | The idea of stationing armed police officers in area schools gained momentum recently as dozens of area school leaders met with local law enforcement officials to discuss school safety.
A meeting last week at Lake George High School included dozens of school superintendents, principals, safety officers and school board members as well as emergency medical personnel and firefighters.
Warren County Sheriff Bud York convened the meeting following the mass shooting Feb. 14 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida at which 17 people were killed and an equal number were injured.
York suggested area school officials consider hosting armed security officers — retired police officers, certified and screened —on duty through the school year.
The uniformed officers, hired through the county sheriff’s office — and sworn to follow the policies and procedures of the sheriff’s office — would cost school districts about $30,000 annually per officer, he said.
York said he cited that figure because it was the maximum amount the part-time officers could earn annually without affecting their pensions.
One officer per school building would be optimal for school safety, he continued, noting that if districts hired officers on their own, the compensation would cost about $100,000 per guard.
“We have to have people in schools protecting not only students but teachers,” York said. “We need to protect our kids; we should have someone trained on duty to stop confrontations and save lives.”
York noted that about a decade ago, his agency collaborated with school districts to have deputies serve as “school resource officers” or SROs, making regular visits to each school district.
“We were the first county in New York state to have an officer in every local school,” he said.
Warrensburg Superintendent of Schools John Goralski said that the SRO program, suspended when government budgets were cut, had been very effective.
“SROs in our schools was great program — with them getting to know the students, preventing crises from happening, familiarizing themselves and relating with the kids,” he said. “Law officers have the appropriate training to handle guns in a crisis situation and be effective in preventing problems from occurring.”
York agreed, noting that the officers, through their contact with teachers and students, provided other benefits. They heard about abusive situations that students were experiencing at home, and they alerted county agencies to respond, he said.
North Warren Superintendent of Schools Michele French said that a police officer should be on duty at big school events like sports games, as well as during school hours.
York suggested that school districts require armed officers they hire to be on duty at such after-school events at no cost beyond their annual pay.
PARENTS CALL FOR ARMED OFFICERS
Area BOCES spokesperson Tara Sullivan said threats have been experienced every day since the Florida shooting across their 31 school districts. She said area residents have made it known on social media that they want more school security, including police officers on duty in schools.
Bolton Superintendent Michael Graney expressed interest in hosting an armed officer on his campus.
“Logistically, what do we have to do to make this happen?” he asked.
York said he was ready to take action.
“If your school board is willing to pay $30,000 and you call me tomorrow, I’ll run a background check and get someone up there right away,” he said.
Undersheriff Shawn Lamouree said that armed SROs in northern Warren County communities would be particularly helpful in a crisis, considering that it routinely takes an average of five to seven minutes for a patrol officer to reach the schools in Johnsburg, Chestertown and Bolton.
State Police Zone 2 Commander Walt Teppo said school-based shootings can overwhelm police dispatchers with phone calls, causing confusion and delay.
But having a trained police officer on site during a crisis, he said, would help police agencies determine quickly what’s happening by immediately by providing a first-hand, rational report.
“If someone is there, it would reduce a lot of the confusion, and there would be faster response because of better information gathering — instead of mass chaos,” he said.
North Warren School Board President John Maday said he supported the idea of hiring an armed officer — in addition to present School Security officer John Mahon, a retired police officer, who has served in his school role for three years.
Mahon agreed with Maday.
“I’ve been getting phone calls from public,” he said. “We need to protect our kids.”
Hadley-Luzerne Superintendent Beecher Baker said that Warren County Sheriff’s officers recently held an active-shooter drill on his campus, and they provided useful advice for students, including immediately locking classroom doors.
Praising such advance preparation, Lake George Superintendent Lynne Rutnik suggested that parents should be involved in such training, to avoid chaos at a crisis scene.
She added that parents and faculty have told her that they want tight school security, but they don’t want teachers to be armed.
She added that while hiring an SRO was a decision to be made by the school board, she was working with the local parent-teacher organization to set up an April 14 meeting for parents to share their ideas about school safety.
“Being pro-active is important,” she said. “Knowledge is power.”
Goralski said that the state should be providing money to provide armed school guards.
“We need to advocate at the state level to have them provide this personnel,” he said.
York said that such propositions were stalled in the state legislature, although the state Capitol has hundreds of armed guards on duty — and Warren County spends $200,000 or more on its court guards.
“We have to take the students’ lives in our own hands and not wait for the state to take action,” York said.
Monday, news broke that Hadley-Luzerne school district officials have decided to hire two armed police officers through a contract with the county sheriff’s office to be on duty in their two schools through the remainder of the 2017-18 school year.