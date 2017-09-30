Area youth coaches to engage in suicide prevention campaign

× Expand File photo The Clinton County Youth Bureau will sponsor “suicideTALK,” an educational suicide prevention program, on Oct. 4 at the Plattsburgh Town Hall.

PLATTSBURGH | The Clinton County Youth Bureau will sponsor “suicideTALK,” a program that aims to teach area sports coaches how to recognize and address children contemplating suicide, on Oct. 4.

If properly trained, coaches have a great opportunity to act as a support system for kids under their purview.

That’s according to Bonnie Black, who serves as the director of employee assistance services at Behavioral Health Services North and co-chair of the Clinton County Coalition for the Prevention of Suicide.

“What we’re going to explore is the need for suicide prevention,” she said, of the event’s agenda. “We all must become comfortable, once someone finds a child that has early symptoms, to ask the question: ‘Are you going to kill yourself?’

“By extending that conversation, we can listen, we can hear and we can guide,” she said. “Anyone can. You don’t have to be a mental health professional.”

According to the New York State Department of Health, between 2012-14, two people in Clinton County aged 15-19 years old died by suicide.

Over 190 young people died statewide during the same period.

“Although the training is being offered to folks because they coach youth sports, most of our coaches are also a mom or dad, brother or sister, child or friend,” said Clinton County Youth Bureau Supervisor Kim Crockett in an email to The Sun. “The information they learn from the training could be of benefit in many aspects of their life.”

Black said that oftentimes children feel comfortable opening up to their coach, which presents a unique opportunity for those in that position in a child’s life.

“Coaches... they’re one of those ‘safe’ adults that young people feel comfortable with,” she said. “Because of that connection, that’s a wonderful opportunity. And coach can be a wonderful support system for a young person.”

“My hope is that coaches will take advantage of this valuable opportunity to help create a whole community that’s safer from suicide,” said Crockett, in an email.

There’s still a stigma surrounding suicide, both in the local community and globally, Black said.

But according to Black, among young people, ages 10 to 20, suicide is the second leading cause of death.

“We each must be responsible for doing something about it.”

In addition to the Oct. 4 program, from 6-7 p.m. at the Town of Plattsburgh offices, Black will lead two more courses on Sept. 22 and Oct. 9. For more information on those events, visit mentalhealthfirstaid.org.