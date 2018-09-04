Armed officers for city school district gets council approval

× The Plattsburgh Common Council approved a resolution allowing Mayor Colin Read to sign a contract with the Plattsburgh City School District for two armed resource officers. Pictured is city resident Ira Barbell talking to the council about the proposal. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH | The Plattsburgh Common Council has approved a resolution allowing Mayor Colin Read to sign a contract with the Plattsburgh City School District for two armed school resource officers (SRO).

The vote on Thursday was the final administrative step in the district’s plan to hire two retired law enforcement officers through the Plattsburgh City Police Department to serve the school.

The Plattsburgh City School Board of Education unanimously approved the contract on Aug. 23.

Plattsburgh City Police Chief Levi Ritter has been tasked with hiring the two peace officers that will serve as the district’s SROs. They’re expected to receive an annual salary of $30,000 each, and according to Superintendent Jay Lebrun, the district is planning to have them start in late September.

POLICIES SHOULD BE ‘DRIVEN BY SOUND DATA, NOT COLLECTIVE FEARS’

Resident and early member of the city’s Citizen’s Finance Advisory Committee, Ira Barbell, told the council that understood why the school board of education chose to look at armed officers — they want to demonstrate to the community that they’re making the school safer.

But most schools don’t face any serious threats of violence, he said.

“I recognize that the recent school shootings in the past couple of years are incredibly traumatic,” said Barbell.

He went on to say that every fear and concern from parents with children in school is being “amplified by around the clock reporting that continues in our news coverage.”

“But is the hiring of school resource officers the best strategy to improve school safety? That should be the top question that we’re asking ourselves,” he said. “Good public policy should be driven by sound data, not the collective fears of a community.”

Barbell said research shows that little violent crime happens in schools, and the jury’s still out on whether or not SROs have a concrete effect on school safety, citing recent shootings that occurred at schools despite them having SROs on staff.

“If we can save one child’s life by having an officer there, it’s well worth it,” Councilman Peter Ensel (Ward 4), a professor at SUNY Plattsburgh and husband of a teacher, said in response to Barbell’s comments.

Since the deadly shooting at Columbine High School in 1999, more than 215,000 students in 217 schools have experienced gun violence while at school, the Washington Post reported.

At least 141 children, educators and others have been killed and another 287 injured during those assaults.

This year alone, there have been 17 mass shootings at schools, according to the Washington Post.

At least three incidents have occurred in New York state schools, where gun laws are some of the most strict in the country.

The most recent was an incident at Mattituck Junior-Senior High School, Suffolk County, where a 28 year old man with a .22-caliber rifle shot a round through a school window in 2009, injuring one student.

Councilor Rachelle Armstrong (Ward 1), a retired Beekmantown Central School District teacher, told The Sun that her experience working with an SRO was positive.

“He was a presence, and a positive one,” Armstrong said of the school’s former SRO. “He saw students as kids, not as clients. He had the same disposition toward kids that anyone in the educational field would have. He understood them in a passionate way.

“He wasn’t there on the lookout for problems, he was there to help build a positive environment for the kids.”

‘CAN WE REALLY AFFORD TO DO THIS? I SAY NO’

Councilor Michael Kelly (Ward 2), who voted against the proposal, said that he disagreed philosophically with the idea of hiring school resource officers.

“Philosophically, I don’t believe in it,” he said. “I don’t think that putting an officer in schools is going to decrease violence.”

Kelly railed against the Plattsburgh City School Board of Education for what he described as irresponsible spending amidst budget cuts at the school.

“Can we really afford to do this? I say no,” he said, referencing the high rate of combined city, school and county taxes for residents.

The city school district’s tax rate is $23.34 per $1,000 in assessed value, the highest in the county. The city’s tax rate is $11.99 per $1,000 in assessed value, and county taxes for city residents is $5.96 per $1,000 in assessed value. That’s over $41 per $1,000 combined.

According to Timothy Surpitski, the county assessor assigned to the City of Plattsburgh, the average home value in the city is $146,600.

A person whose home is assessed at $146,600 pays over $6,000 in local taxes every year, not including exemptions.

“I’d like to see the school board be more cautious in their spending habits,” Kelly said.

“I’m not sure that this is the best solution for the school or the taxpayers.”

WHAT WILL THE OFFICERS BE TASKED WITH?

Plattsburgh City Police Chief Levi Ritter read a laundry list of tasks that each school resource officer will be responsible for, beyond student safety and surveillance.

According to Ritter, the officers will: