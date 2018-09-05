Armed officers now on duty in Bolton, Lake George schools

chaiyapruek - stock.adobe.com

QUEENSBURY | Students attending schools in Bolton and Lake George saw uniformed and armed school resource officers (SROs) patrolling the hallways when they returned to classes this week.

Bolton Central and Lake George school districts, along with several others in Warren County, have signed on with the county sheriff’s office to hire armed officers this year, Warren County Undersheriff Shawn Lamouree told county supervisors at a public safety committee meeting last week.

The new SROs are retired police officers, Lamouree said. They will be paid annual salaries ranging from $24,000-30,000.

Bolton will have one officer, and Lake George, two, according to Lamouree. Queensbury, Hadley-Luzerne and North Warren Central schools have similar staffing.

Queensbury has two officers on duty, and Hadley-Luzerne has had two stationed in their schools since April.

North Warren will welcome one new SRO, joining John Mahon, who has served as an armed guard there for months. The two officers are splitting the hours of one full-time post.

Lamouree said that SROs will be available to monitor sports events and other after-school activities, if such coverage is requested in advance by an administrator of one of these schools. The expense of the after-school duty would be built into the annual charge.

A state grant will likely reimburse the school districts for the costs of hosting the security officers, he said.

County supervisors have endorsed the request for a contract with Bolton Central for one officer at a price not to exceed $30,000 for the 2018-19 school year.

SECURITY SOLUTIONS

The hiring of new SROs stemmed from a March meeting between area school administrators, Lamouree, county Sheriff Bud York and state law enforcement personnel.

At that time, discussion centered on the best ways to enhance school security.

The meeting was held about a month after a mass-shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where 17 students and staff members were killed.

Suggestions from Warren County school administrators attending the March meeting included enhancing safety features of school buildings, as well as boosting school counseling services and adopting strategies to curb bullying.

At the meeting, Lamouree said that resource officers on duty on school campuses in northern Warren County would be particularly helpful in a crisis considering the length of time it takes for police to travel to the more rural schools.

About a decade ago, the county sheriff’s office collaborated with school districts to have deputies serve as school resource officers. They made regular visits to each of the county’s school districts. The practice was discontinued, however, due to budgetary constraints.

Warrensburg Superintendent John Goralski said at the March session that these SROs had been very effective, primarily by interacting with students and listening to their concerns.

Following the conference, the Warrensburg Central School Board appropriated money for an officer to be on duty for the 2018-19 school year, but months later the board backed off the idea for the time being, Goralski said this last week.

“At this time, we want to focus on improving school culture and student mental health as well as enhancing physical security upgrades to our buildings,” he said.

Goralski added that his school district has contracted for a licensed clinical social worker to be on duty 40 hours per week, providing both individual and family counseling as well as furnishing crisis intervention services.

The school also adopted a program offered by Sandy Hook Promise, devised to help students be more socially-inclusive and connected to one another and educate teaching students on how to recognize and respond to threatening behaviors before they escalate to violence.

“We aim to encourage students to be more inclusive with their peers, and to celebrate diversity and differences so some students don’t feel so disconnected,” Goralski said.