Northway crash ruled suicide

PLATTSBURGH | An armed robbery suspect crashed head-on with a pick-up on the Adirondack Northway on Sunday, killing himself and severely injuring the occupants of the other vehicle.

State police say Desmond J. Clark, 28, driving south near Exit 27 at Schroon Lake, deliberately steered his 2008 Pontiac G6 into the northbound lane when state police attempted to initiate a traffic stop.

Troopers spotted Clark at 11:07 a.m. and initiated a pursuit that lasted for approximately five miles at 11:19 a.m.

Clark drifted over the median and went airborne before striking a 2011 GMC Sierra pickup carrying Curtis E. Smith, 52, and Linda M. Hutti, 57, both of Peru.

Both were later transported to Albany Medical Center for further treatment of “non-life threatening injuries,” authorities said: she with back injuries, and he with back and leg injuries.

Clark was pronounced dead at the scene by Essex County Coroner Francis Whitelaw, who later ruled the death a suicide, listing the cause as “multiple blunt-force traumas.”

Authorities at a news conference in Ray Brook on Monday described the crash as a “fireball,” according to the Adirondack Daily Enterprise.

Clark was a suspect in a robbery of the Keeseville Sunoco at 11:30 p.m. Saturday night.

Authorities said man with a long gun held up a clerk and left with an undisclosed amount of money.

The chase closed down the Northway for more than eight hours, diverting traffic into Schroon Lake in the middle of a marathon being run through the town.

State police were assisted by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Plattsburgh City Police Department and the Essex County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the crash and robbery remain under investigation.