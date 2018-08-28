Armed teachers? State stakeholders blast controversial concept

× Expand Photo by Gage Skidmore via Creative Commons U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos is considering allowing states to use federal funds to arm teachers.

PLATTSBURGH | As students prepare to return to their classrooms this fall, school districts across the region are working with counties to determine how to fund armed school resource officers.

Both Plattsburgh City School District and the Essex County Board of Supervisors discussed the issue last week, joining their counterparts in Warren County, who have been weighing costs and logistical details for the bolstered security measures.

The talks dovetail with a proposal being weighed by the U.S. Education Department to allocate federal funds to states to arm teachers and staff.

The department is the process of determining if funds from a $1 billion support program designed for student low-income enrichment and academic programs can be steered towards arms purchases.

“The department is constantly considering and evaluating policy issues, particularly issues related to school safety,” Liz Hill, a spokeswoman for the Education Department, told the New York Times.

The move follows an inquiry by Texas and Oklahoma to clarify if funds for the Student Support and Academic Enrichment Grants could be used to purchase guns.

Stakeholders in New York were quick to criticize the proposal.

“It’s worse than reckless. It’s dangerous,” said New York State United Teachers President Andy Pallotta. “Deadly weapons don’t belong in classrooms full of little children, in the hands of educators who have stated repeatedly that they don’t want them.”

Pallotta said the state’s largest teachers union will continue to support “sensible safety measures that are embraced by educators and their local communities.”

The state Education Department and Board of Regents also criticized the concept, calling it “misguided and dangerous.”

“The U.S. Department of Education should not allow our federal education dollars to pay for weapons when that funding is intended for the teaching and learning of our children,” said Chancellor Betty Rosa and Commissioner Maryellen Elia in a joint statement.

Regardless of what happens in Washington, Gov. Andrew Cuomo called for Elia to reject the use of any federal funding to purchase firearms by any school district in New York.

“With this plan, the President is putting the NRA over the lives of our teachers and our students,” Cuomo said in a statement. “There is no evidence that giving guns to educators — who are not trained security personnel — will make our schools any safer, but it is clear that making guns more accessible will pose a reckless new and unnecessary danger.”

Following a rash of deadly school shootings, Congress allocated $50 million a year to local school districts to boost early intervention programs in a bill passed in March.

While the package included funds to train school resource officers and other local law enforcement to combat violence, the legislation prohibited the use of federal funds to purchase firearms.

The Every Student Succeeds Act, which created the funding stream for the Student Support and Academic Enrichment Grants, doesn’t specify if the funds can be used to arm staff.

The omission would allow Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to use her discretion to “approve or deny any state or district plans to use the enrichment grants under the measure for firearms and firearm training unless Congress clarifies the law or bans such funding through legislative action,” according to the New York Times.

President Trump previously expressed support for an NRA-backed idea of arming teachers following the Parkland shooting in Florida, but the concept was widely criticized by experts and educational groups.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) does not support arming teachers, according to a spokesman, but does support additional funding for student resource officers who may be armed on campus

Stefanik believes the grants were “intentionally designed to give states and local school districts — with the input of parents, students and community members — the ability to determine and implement policies to serve their communities around the country,” said Tom Flanagin, the spokesman.

Patty Blanchard, mother of two students at Plattsburgh City School District, criticized the measure at a school board meeting last week and cycled through a series of open questions:

Where would the guns be kept? What if the teacher loses it?

“This puts a band aid on a wound that needs stitches,” Blanchard said. “I’d rather see the money be used for school psychiatrists.”

— Elizabeth Izzo contributed reporting