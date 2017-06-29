Array of festivities set for July Fourth weekend

LAKE GEORGE — Patriotism, parades, music, fireworks and family fun will reign throughout the southern Adirondacks this weekend through Tuesday, as Fourth of July celebrations and other attractions are held with an ambiance of hometown hospitality. The lineup of events includes:

LAKE GEORGE

Kicking off the Independence Day weekend festivities on June 30 are the popular Capital Region party band, the Audiostars and Dos Amigos. The double-bill rock concert is set for 6-9:30 p.m. in the Shepard Park amphitheater.

The music is accompanied by craft beer and wine vendors, catered food and children’s activities. The beach, swimming and a playground offer family fun nearby.

On July 3, tens of thousands of people will be in Lake George to witness the village’s July Fourth fireworks, set for 9:15 p.m. above the lake at Shepard Park. The village of Lake George is renowned for their spectacular Independence Day aerial displays. Various ships on the lake offer fireworks cruises. Arrive early, and be prepared for heavy traffic in the village before and after the free show.

TICONDEROGA

A treasured North County celebration in Ticonderoga has extended to five days this year. Known as “Best Fourth in the North,” the festival is to host folks from all over the region between Friday, June 30 and Tuesday, July 4.

The events begin Friday with a street dance party at 112 Montcalm Street in Ticonderoga.

A carnival with games, rides, vendors and various attractions is open in Bicentennial park from 4 - 10 p.m. Saturday through Tuesday. Each evening beginning at 6 p.m., musical entertainment is offered, whether it’s various rock, pop or country bands, or a deejay playing hit music.

On Monday, July 3, a firefighter competition featuring fire companies from around the region vying for bragging rights is sure to inspire spectators. The friendly but intense competition occurs from 4-7 p.m.

On Tuesday, July 4, activities start at 10:30 a.m. when the carnival and vendors open for the day. At 1:45 p.m., the renowned annual Montcalm Mile footrace will feature hundreds of runners competing.

The famed Best 4th in the North parade steps off at 2 p.m. Joe McGinness will be performing country and rock music from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. A fireworks display is scheduled for 9:45 p.m. For details, see best4thinthenorth.com. Through the weekend, the historic Fort Ticonderoga nearby will be hosting special events as well.

NORTH CREEK

On July 1, the annual Independence Day celebration at the Ski Bowl Park offers family fun to celebrate our nation’s birth. Beginning at about 3 p.m. Saturday, the event features a bounce house, a climbing wall, vendors, food, and perhaps children’s games. Three live bands will be performing beginning in the late afternoon hours to well into the night. A baked bean cook-off is set for 6 p.m. Fireworks begin at dusk, likely around 9:15 p.m.

CHESTERTOWN

For generations, local folks have enjoyed Chestertown’s annual Strawberry Festival & Bazaar. Held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 1 at the lawn of the Community Methodist Church on Church Street, the event features servings of strawberry shortcake, ice cream, milkshakes and sundaes as well as a crafts sale as part of a street bazaar. For details, call 494-3374. Also on Saturday, Chestertown hosts the Beatles tribute band “Across the Pond” in concert beginning at 8 p.m. in the Carol Theater downtown. The concert is accompanied by screenings of classic films.

BOLTON LANDING

Thousands will be drawn to Bolton’s renowned Arts & Crafts Festival on July 1-2, featuring intriguing offerings created by skilled artisans. The sale extends over two days in the Cross St. parking lot, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. As many as 40 craft vendors are featured in this popular juried show and sale.

Independence Day is celebrated in Bolton from 7 to 10 p.m. Tuesday in Rogers Park. Last year, the event featured face painting, a magician and juggler, and children’s activities might also be held this year. It’s capped off with fireworks beginning at about 9:15 p.m..

HAGUE

Sunday, July 2 features the annual Hague Fourth of July Celebration, to be held from 6 to 10 p.m. in Hague Town Park. This free family-oriented event includes a lakeside concert by Calamity Rock, children’s activities — and fireworks over Lake George beginning at about 9 p.m. Those attending are urged to bring a blanket or lawn chairs. For details, call 543-6161.

ATHOL

Thurman’s Concert in the Park series begins July 3 at 7 p.m. with the band Vintage Country onstage at Veterans’ Memorial Field behind the town hall in Athol. The band performs a mix of old country favorites, ’50s and ’60s tunes and even square dances for plenty of traditional fun. The concert is held under cover, so rain won’t matter. Refreshments are available. Those attending are wise to bring a blanket or chairs.

GLENS FALLS

Thousands annually enjoy an Independence Day concert in Glens Falls beginning at 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 3 with the Glens Falls Symphony Orchestra performing patriotic favorites in Crandall Park on Glen St. Fireworks are featured in the free presentation that attracts about 6,000 people annually. Bringing a blanket or chairs is recommended.

STONY CREEK

The Town of Stony Creek hosts its annual Fourth of July picnic from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at their town park and pavilion, featuring music, children’s activities and food provided primarily for local residents; children swim in adjacent Stony Creek. Good times extend into the evening as the town kicks off its weekly ‘Music in the Park’ concert series with the incomparable Randy Rollman & His All-Star Revue. Rollman is renowned as a master at the steel guitar. The concert begins at 7 p.m. in the town park. All are invited — and encouraged to bring a lawn chair. For details, contact Hank Soto at 696-5949.

SCHROON LAKE

The Fourth of July celebration in this quaint lakeside village on Monday features a long lineup of live rock and country bands, a parade, children’s activities, a footrace, an arts and crafts fair, special sales in local stores, savory food, and concludes with fireworks.

The festivities begin at 8 a.m. with the five kilometer and one-mile kids’ fun run. An arts and crafts fair is held at the town hall from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A chicken barbecue begins at 11 a.m. at Schroon Lake Community Church. Family activities from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the town park include face painting, hair braiding, airbrush tattooing and “Bounce Around” attractions for children, plus live music by several bands through the afternoon. Native American storytelling and singing from 1-1:30 p.m., featuring Matoaka Little Eagle. The acclaimed Gregson Brothers Band is performing from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at the beach followed by the Scotia-Glenville Pipe Band from 5-5:45 p.m. in the town park. Schroon Lake’s annual Fourth of July parade will step off at 6 p.m. and run north up Main Street.

The Word of Life Collegians and the Seagle Music Colony singers will present a patriotic music concert beginning at about 8:30 p.m. at the town beach. Fireworks are to light up the sky beginning at about 9;15 p.m. For details, see schroonlakeregion.com or call 532-7675.

LONG LAKE

The Town of Long Lake will host a series of Fourth of July activities this year.

Festivities will begin at 10 a.m. at the Long Lake Ballfield on Main Street.

First up will be activities for children ages 5 and under, followed by three-legged races, sack races, hula hoop competition and an egg toss.

The Long Lake Town Beach will be the sight of the evening activities.

Penelope the Clown will be in the beach gazebo painting faces and creating animal balloons. The Long Lake Fire Department will be selling raffle tickets, sausage and peppers, and hot dogs.

At 6:30 p.m., Grit N Grace — a modern country dance band from Syracuse — will hit the stage. Featuring Jackie Pop on vocals, Dave Brown, formerly of the Fulton Chain Gang, on guitar and vocals, Bob Lett, bass and vocals and Frank Hanyak on drums and vocals. Fireworks are slated for dusk — approximately 9:30 p.m.