Arrest made in AVCS threatening incident

× Expand File photo AuSable Valley Central School Superintendent Paul Savage said a reported incident based on a Instagram post has been investigated by New York State Police, and the school held a forum with parents to discuss the matter, which happened last month.

CLINTONVILLE | An arrest has been made in the case of a school violence threat made against AuSable Valley Central School in February.

New York State Police arrested and charged a 16-year-old from Keeseville for aggravated harassment in the second degree and identity theft in the third degree.

According to Troop B Public Information Officer Jennifer V. Fleishman, school administrators contacted the police Feb. 23 regarding a potential school violence threat made on social media, involving a subject stating they were going to shoot people at the school.

The investigation revealed the alarming comments were posted on a fictitious Instagram page, created in the name of an uninvolved individual. The post was then spread through other social media apps and were deemed to be non-credible.

The 16-year-old was issued appearance tickets returnable to the Town of Ausable Court.

SCHOOL RESPONSE

AVCS Superintendent Paul Savage thanked the police for their investigation.

“The District has been working closely with the New York State Police for the past month and have been informed by the lead investigator that they have arrested an individual believed to be responsible for creating the fictitious social media account that falsely implicated a student and that criminal charges are expected,” said Savage through a media statement. “We are pleased that this incident, which had been fully deemed by New York State Police as a non-credible threat, has come to resolution.”

The Monday after the threat was reported, the school held a special meeting to talk with the community about what had happened and review policies. Savage said the school would keep the community advised of any situations that may arise.

“Should we ever have a concern about student safety our intention is to send families communication as appropriate and warranted,” he said. “Safety is our number one priority and we take precautions each day to support the safety of every student.”

Recently, in accordance with the updated District Safety Initiatives, the district has entered into an agreement with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department for a full-time Law Enforcement School Resource Officer.