Arrests made in Hague shooting

× Expand Photo via Facebook Vittorio Campano and Christine Tomko.

HAGUE – Two Queensbury residents have been arrested in connection with a robbery and shooting at the Hague Market on Tuesday that left a local man hospitalized.

The holdup triggered a search for two suspects who were taken into custody on April 27.

Latham-based State Police arrested Vittorio L. “Vito” Campano, 25, for attempted murder, and Campano and Christine W. Tomko, 27, for felony first-degree robbery.

Both are from Queensbury.

The pair was arraigned the morning of Friday, April 28 and sent to the Warren County Jail without bail, authorities said.

Jim Rypkema, 63, was shot three times in the upper torso with a small-caliber firearm, and is recovering at University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.

The couple are also suspects in numerous burglaries in Warren County in recent weeks. Tomko had worked as an emergency medical technician for ambulance squads, while Campano was an office assistant.

Her Facebook page says the two were engaged to be married.

Campano is accused of shooting Rypkema and making off with less than $100 from the store.

Although Campano allegedly wore a camouflage face mask, a witness saw the two drive away and gave police a description of their car, which was stopped in Queensbury on Thursday.

A gun stolen in one of the alleged break-ins was used to shoot Rypkema, police said.

The general store at 9844 Graphite Mountain Road (Route 8) is owned by Jim and Sally Rypkema.

The Hague Market had just reopened for the season, and hosted the Spring Mixer and Networking Event for the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce last week.

New York State Police from Troop G, the Warren County Sheriff’s Department and Ticonderoga Town Police were all at the scene after the shooting. Ticonderoga Emergency Squad, Hague Ambulance Squad and Lamoille Ambulance were also called to the site.

Campano graduated from Queensbury High School in 2009, and Tomko from Lake George High School in 2008.

Tomko put a note on her Facebook page, “I Support the Police,” on April 19, with numerous others posting on April 28, after her arrest, that they support them, too – in Hague.

She also posted she was feeling stressed and needed gas money to get to work at a Saratoga Springs business she was just starting at.

“Now you can feel drained in prison,” one woman wrote on Tomko’s Facebook page on Friday.