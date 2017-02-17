Art galleries merge into one

× Jerry Cooper stands in the Ti Arts Downtown Gallery’s showing room. The town’s art galleries are all merging into the Downtown Gallery on Montcalm Street. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

TICONDEROGA – Combining Ticonderoga’s art galleries will give people better access and a central site for all things arts-related, coordinator Jerry Cooper says.

The Hancock House Gallery is being merged into the Ti Arts Downtown Gallery at 119 Montcalm St., with a reopening set for Thursday, Feb. 23.

A smaller gallery at Inter-Lakes Health has also been moved to the Downtown Gallery, although paintings will still be on display there. “They’re in the downstairs hallways,” Cooper said.

The Downtown Gallery is currently under renovation and expansion to get a better use of the space.

“We took all the paintings off the walls,” Cooper said. “The next step is to start painting.”

The gallery is a space for arts education, shows and events, and sale of local artists’ work.

Cooper said the Hancock House Museum needed to use the space the gallery was in there for something else.

“The Hancock House wanted to expand its programs,” he said. They’re expanding into the space we were in. It’s beautiful space on the lower level.”

The area has 15 to 20 active artists between all the galleries, he said.

“We’re moving everything in here,” Cooper said. “We’re moving paintings up here. We’re painting the walls a yellow color here. One of our first items is to improve the gallery.”

The Downtown Gallery will now be open Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., starting on the reopening date, Feb. 23.

“We’re all-volunteer, so we have to get people to sit the gallery when it’s open,” Cooper said. “We get a lot of foot traffic downtown.”

They plan a full summer schedule of shows, he said.

“Sometimes a show will be a week, or a whole month, for the different artists who show,” he said. “We have a side room available for shows now.”

The artists featured will be oil and watercolor painters, quilters and weavers, jewelry-makers, photographers, ceramic potters, woodworkers and others.

“We’re converging it in a better way to show it,” he said. “It will be tighter, a better use of the space.”

Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/TiconderogaDowntownGallery