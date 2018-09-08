Art that called America to action

× 1 of 2 Expand Alta Jo Longware looks at one of her personal favorites among the World War I posters she found years ago in the attic of the Longware residence. A.J. recalls that day she went in to clean the place with her mom, Gretna Longware. A portion of the Longware collection is on display at the Adirondack History Museum. Photo by Kim Dedam × 2 of 2 Expand The Adirondack History Musuem has several exhibits highlighting the 100 years since World War I. A.J. Longware here is looking at some of the artifacts and photographs on loan from local families, honoring service in the Great War. Photo by Kim Dedam Prev Next

ELIZABETHTOWN | A hundred years ago, World War I was a contentious “sell” to people across the U.S.

Bright, vivid and compelling posters were created by government and civic groups in an all-out campaign to build the military and win American hearts, minds and funding.

An isolationist country at the time, the U.S. had little appetite for war when it first began in Europe in 1914.

By mid 1918, thousands of troops from America were streaming to the battle front.

And people stepped up to buy Liberty Bonds from the U.S. Treasury, support the Red Cross, conserve food and expand agricultural production.

To tell the story and mark local military service in World War I, curators at the Adirondack History Museum mounted several exhibits with artifacts and photographs from families around Essex County.

Among them is one display that takes up an entire second floor room: “Artists of War: Posters as Propaganda in World War I,” curated by Aaron Noble, senior historian at the New York State Museum in Albany.

The series was among historic documents collected by late Gretna M. L. Longware.

The posters were found in an attic on Hand Avenue, apparently left behind as a storied local home changed hands years ago.

Mrs. Longware’s daughter Alta Jo “A.J.” Longware recalled the day she found them with her mother, whose family has lived in this area for generations.

Sitting surrounded by the posters, A.J. thought back.

The family had recently purchased the W. Hustace Hubbard home on Hand Ave.

“My father (the late Melvin C. “Stubby” Longware) was in the oil distribution business, so he told us one day to go up and clear the attic. He was going to insulate for winter,” A.J. said, laughing.

“I was a junior in high school; it was in the heat of summer when mom and I went up there.”

Work was mostly just painting an cleaning.

“And we started moving things, we saw, in a corner, there was a pile covered with a green canvas. I pulled it out and started to open it and realized it was a tent.”

Underneath the tent were several large boxes.

“We found they had all of these war posters, all almost 50 years old,” A.J. said.

Mrs. Longware, long a historian with a focused eye for research and detail, was intrigued and delighted, A.J. said.

“It, to her, was another research project,” A.J. said.

“We started taking them out of the box and realized they were probably fragile.”

In time, Mrs. Longware mounted each to historical preservation linen, shrink-wrapped them, and placed typewritten notes on an upper corner, indicating what she had discovered in her research.

“On many, she had a label saying who the artist was,” A.J. said.

The posters have thus retained their vivid, bright colors and jarringly sharp images calling for public support.

Many feature children or women who, left on the homefront, were to find other ways to support American troops abroad.

Some are bright and heartfelt, others issue dire warning: “That Liberty Shall Not Perish.”

It is a jarring collection seen in one place.

Very few have torn corners or any damage.

“But to me, if something is 100 years old, it’s amazing if they don’t have a corner torn,” A.J. said.

Noble, the State Museum historian, created a small catalogue with the artist and title and brief explanation for most posters. It is available beside entryway.

The 27 posters shown at the museum are only half of the Gretna Longware World War I collection.

There are another two dozen in Mrs. Longware’s collection from World War II.

They all came from the W. Hustace and Ednah Hubbard home.

“It’s almost like someone collected them but didn’t distribute them,” A.J. said.

And that could be.

It’s still being researched, but the previous owner of Longware’s home, W. Hustace Hubbard, had arrived in Elizabethtown in the 1920s through connections to the Kellogg family.

A former cotton broker and manager of the New York Cotton Exchange in 1933, Hubbard retired here and served for almost 30 years on town and county civic committees, including the tuberculosis society.

As World War II broke out, W. Hustace Hubbard became chairman of the Essex County War Fund, tasked with drumming up donations for the New York United War Fund.

He also spearheaded the county’s War Rations Committee; was an executive of the Essex County Chapter of the American Red Cross; local Boy Scouts; the Y.M.C.A. and other civic groups.

Many of the same groups sponsored propaganda posters to draw attention to their role during World War I and World War II.

× Expand Photo by Kim Dedam Posters as Propaganda in World War I features some of the striking work of early 20th century artists and illustrators who were called to help raise support, funding, service and awareness as American forces ramped up and joined in the Great War in Europe.

Hubbard likely had access to a trove of the posters, even early editions, through his civic connections.

One of A.J.’s favorites asks “Have YOU a Red Cross service flag?” It shows a young boy kneeling, placing the Red Cross poster in a window below a Christmas wreath.

The illustration was the only work done by illustrator Jessie Wilcox Smith, a woman artist, in 1918.

A.J. said after the exhibit closes later this fall she may keep this poster and one other featuring Joan of Arc.

Most of them, though, will be donated to the museum for auction during fundraising in November.

The Adirondack History Museum at 7590 Court St. is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sundays from 12 to 4 p.m.

The musuem will remain open through October 13.

Admission: Adults $5, Seniors $4, Students $2, Children ages 6 and under are free.