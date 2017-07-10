Arthur Buezo to rock the rafters at Nettle Meadow

× Expand Photo provided Vocalist/guitarist Arthur Buezo will play a solo performance at Nettle Meadow Farm’s Cheese Jam, July 19, the second in a four-concert series held on the second Friday of each month through September.

WARRENSBURG — Nettle Meadow Farm will again host the “Cheese Jam” concert series, the retired-animal sanctuary’s summer fundraiser.

On July 14, the series will feature Arthur Buezo, known since 2011 for his vocals and guitar playing with The Blind Owl Band from Saranac Lake.

At Nettle Meadow, Buezo will offer a solo performance, showcasing his gritty Americana sound.

Opening for Buezo will be Rochester singer-songwriter Danny Mills, whose music tends to folk and bluegrass with outlaw country influence.

Locally sourced beer and plates of Nettle Meadow’s cheeses will be available. Admission is $10 and all proceeds support the Kemp Sanctuary.

For most of its early years, the century-old barn at Nettle Meadow Farm housed prize livestock, and the massive loft would have been piled to the rafters with hay cut from the farm.

Today, the horse stalls are home to some of the 100-plus rescued and retired animals of the farm’s Kemp Sanctuary, a non-profit corporation formed by farm owners Sheila Flanagan and Lorraine Lambiase.

These days the loft serves as a rustic venue for events, including “Cheese Jam.”

Visit kempsanctuaryatnettlemeadow.org for more information.