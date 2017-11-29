Artist paints in bright colors

× Port Henry artist Linda Smyth is the Artist of the Month at the Moriah Chamber of Commerce in downtown Port Henry. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

PORT HENRY | Painter Linda Smyth says she looks for color and texture when selecting places and things to capture on canvas.

Smyth is the new Artist of the Month at the Moriah Chamber of Commerce, and some of her works are on display at the group’s downtown Port Henry office.

“I create happy, colorful art,” she said. “Bright colors, patterns and whimsical subjects mix with pure creativity to make my world spin and my heart sing.”

A Port Henry resident, Smyth also painted the murals seen at various places around the community, including Mt. Moriah Presbyterian Church and the Golf Cart Shop in Port Henry and Mineville Rexall Convenience Store.

“I worked with local children on the one by the Post Office and on Convent Hill,” she said. “I had children help me with all the murals. The very first one was Johnny Podres, mining, Lake Champlain, and the railroad.”

Podres, a Witherbee native, was the Brooklyn Dodgers pitcher who helped win the 1955 World Series.

“What inspires me is absolute color, it’s my passion,” Smyth said. “Flowers or a landscape. I sketch when I’m in a car. It might be a sunset with all the colors. I like roads, hills, valleys.”

She recently designed the Moriah Challenge hiking patches awarded to those who hiked all four local mountains in the challenge, and the welcome banners that hang from utility poles around town in the summer.

Her work is on display at Essex, Westport, Schroon Lake and Saratoga Springs galleries.

Smyth prefers oil, acrylic, watercolor and oil pastel for her medium and has a website at artistlindasmyth.com. She can be reached at LindaSmyth415@gmail.com.

About three years ago, Smyth traveled to Mexico to paint.

“I went with a group to a little village to paint murals with a whole village of Mexican children,” she said. “It was fantastic.”

Smyth has a bachelor of fine arts degree from Maryland Institute College of Art in Baltimore, and a master of fine arts from SUNY Albany.

She taught art at the high school/middle school level for 20 years, before retiring to move to Port Henry.

“I now have a fabulous view from my studio across Lake Champlain of the sun rising over the mountains of Vermont,” she said.