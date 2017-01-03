Artist store at the Strand Center for the Arts opens

PLATTSBURGH — The Strand Center for the Arts (SCA) has opened a larger, updated artist store. 

This project was made possible in part by generous donations from friends of the Strand Center for the Arts and the tireless work of numerous volunteers who did everything from painting to installing countertops and moving furniture. 

“The Strand Center Artist Store provides an opportunity for local artists and artisans to sell their works within the Strand Center,” says SCA Executive Director, Joshua Kretser. “This new endeavor at the Strand Center will continue to enable us to carry out our mission of uniting the arts with our region.”

The store will be open Tuesday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 563-1604 or visit strandcenter.org

Tags

Circulars

View More Circulars

Letters to the Editor

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 873-6368
By Appointment Only
345 Cornelia Street
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines