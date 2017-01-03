Artist store at the Strand Center for the Arts opens

PLATTSBURGH — The Strand Center for the Arts (SCA) has opened a larger, updated artist store.

This project was made possible in part by generous donations from friends of the Strand Center for the Arts and the tireless work of numerous volunteers who did everything from painting to installing countertops and moving furniture.

“The Strand Center Artist Store provides an opportunity for local artists and artisans to sell their works within the Strand Center,” says SCA Executive Director, Joshua Kretser. “This new endeavor at the Strand Center will continue to enable us to carry out our mission of uniting the arts with our region.”

The store will be open Tuesday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 563-1604 or visit strandcenter.org.