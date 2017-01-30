Artist works in mixed media

× Crafter Rhonda Sargent hangs some of her work at the Moriah Chamber of Commerce office in Port Henry. She’s the featured artist for February. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

PORT HENRY – Multimedia maestro Rhonda Sargent is the featured artist at the Moriah Chamber of Commerce for February.

Sargent’s work will be on display at the chamber office on Main Street in Port Henry.

The Crown Point resident said she works in a lot of different categories.

“I don’t stick to one thing,” she said. “I make crystal jewelry, barettes, tiles, bracelets, photographs.”

She started with pins in 1998, and branched into mixed media from there. She also goes to craft sales and looks for items that could be converted.

“I’ve always loved personalized gifts,” she said. “A lot of the gifts I make mean a lot to people. I made a pillow with a man’s late wife on it, and he said now he could sleep with his wife near.”

A mug she made was featured on Burlington WVNY Ch. 22 News in a craft segment, and she’s had orders from as far away as Australia.

“It was a personalized fishing lure and it cost $13 to ship to Australia,” she said. “They paid it.”

Sargent works from a home studio and computer room.

“I do it every day at my house,” she said. “I have a heat press and a mud press. I design it, print it on transfer stock, and the mud press melts it right onto the item.”

She sells her work online at agifttoremembershop.etsy.com and www.facebook.com/aspecialmemory, or can be contacted by email at sargent2@hughes.net.

“I enjoy creating something and making people happy,” Sargent said. “That’s a big reason I do this.”